'Till we meet again': Jim Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo say goodbye to fellow Apo Hiking Society member Danny Javier

MANILA, Philippines — APO Hiking Society members Jim Paredes and Boboy Garrovillo paid tribute to their late friend Danny Javier who recently died due to "complications due to his prolonged illnesses."

In his Instagram account, Jim posted a black and white photo of Danny clowning around at a recording session.

"Danny clowning around during recording years ago. Till we meet again, Bro," Jim wrote.

Boboy also paid tribute to Danny after Danny's death was announced by his relatives.

“Just feeling the loss of an old faithful friend who knew what love is although sometimes it just doesn't show. My friend lives on in his music,” Boboy said.

Danny passed away last October 31. He was 75.

According to his daughter Justine Javier Long, her father died from "complications due to his prolonged illnesses."

"In life, as in his death, our Pop never stopped fighting for what he loved, what he believed in and what he was passionate about. He left this world with his passion and his strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way," she wrote on Facebook.

Apo Hiking Society popularized the songs “Nakapagtataka,” “Panalangin,” “Prinsesa,” and “Saan Na Nga Ba Ang Barkada,” to name a few.

Reports said that Danny almost died in 2011 when he was attacked by multiple illnesses such as pneumonia, kidney failure, liver collapse, hepatitis A, emphysema, congestive heart failure and sepsis.

