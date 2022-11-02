^

WATCH: Premonition? Apo Hiking Society's Danny Javier wrote, sang last song about death

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 8:14am

MANILA, Philippines — The late singer-songwriter Danny Javier might have had an inkling that he was about to bid the world goodbye.

He wrote "Lahat Tayo," a song about mortality, faith and humility so appropriate for All Souls' Day.

He said the song is his Christmas gift to viewers.

Lorrie Ilustre did the arrangement. 

Dyords Javier, Danny's younger brother, sent the YouTube link to Danny's last song to this author.

"Lahat Tayo - a song written by a man fully aware of his mortality, sang in a way that only he could deliver, singing his own sendoff ahead of his time. Danny Javier's latest song with lyrics infused with humor," the song's YouTube caption said.

"Danny was able to listen to this song and nodded with approval after his long time friend Lorrie Ilustre affectionately made this last musical arrangement for him. A token of his gratitude and love for all his supporters throughout the years."

Danny, one-third of the hit-making trio The Apo Hiking Society, died last October 31 at age 75. — Video by Homeworkzmusic via YouTube

RELATED: Celebrities mourn Danny Javier’s death

'May pinagdadaanan sila': Ara Mina on Sunshine Cruz, Macky Mathay rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ara Mina revealed that her half-brother Macky Mathay and his girlfriend Sunshine Cruz are going through a difficult...
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: RoAn Tamondong in 2022 Miss Grand International's Top 10 a wise move

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 18 hours ago
A few days after Brazil's Isabella Menin was crowned the 10th Miss Grand International, online poll winner from Mauritius,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Celebrities mourn Danny Javier's death

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 17 hours ago
A pall of gloom hangs over the local entertainment industry with the passing of Danny Javier, one third of the iconic The...
Entertainment
fbtw
APO Hiking Society's Danny Javier passes away

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
APO Hiking Society member Danny Javier passed away earlier today.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Competitive environment': Korina Sanchez, Karen Davila speak out on rumored rivalry

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Seasoned broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Karen Davila finally shared their thoughts on their alleged rivalry. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ali Sotto: You can surmount grief with love

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 9 hours ago
In December, it will be 19 years since Ali Sotto’s youngest child Miko Sotto died.
Entertainment
fbtw
APO Hiking Society's Danny Javier: 'The man who coined OPM'

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
The music industry paid tribute to OPM icon and APO Hiking Society member Danny Javier following his demise on Monday. The...
Entertainment
fbtw
KathNiel on loyalty and long-lasting chemistry

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
Daniel Padilla didn’t expect the warm reception that he and girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo received from the audience of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dennis Trillo hopes OTJ: The Missing 8 will inspire film industry players

By Leah C. Salterio | 9 hours ago
When Dennis Trillo gave his nod to director Erik Matti’s crime-thriller, On the Job: The Missing 8, three years ago,...
Entertainment
fbtw
LOOK: Celebrities rock 'X-Men,' 'Stranger Things' costumes for Halloween 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Families and friends all over the world thought long and hard about the costumes they would wear for Halloween 2022, and needless...
Entertainment
fbtw
