WATCH: Premonition? Apo Hiking Society's Danny Javier wrote, sang last song about death

MANILA, Philippines — The late singer-songwriter Danny Javier might have had an inkling that he was about to bid the world goodbye.

He wrote "Lahat Tayo," a song about mortality, faith and humility so appropriate for All Souls' Day.

He said the song is his Christmas gift to viewers.

Lorrie Ilustre did the arrangement.

Dyords Javier, Danny's younger brother, sent the YouTube link to Danny's last song to this author.

"Lahat Tayo - a song written by a man fully aware of his mortality, sang in a way that only he could deliver, singing his own sendoff ahead of his time. Danny Javier's latest song with lyrics infused with humor," the song's YouTube caption said.

"Danny was able to listen to this song and nodded with approval after his long time friend Lorrie Ilustre affectionately made this last musical arrangement for him. A token of his gratitude and love for all his supporters throughout the years."

Danny, one-third of the hit-making trio The Apo Hiking Society, died last October 31 at age 75. — Video by Homeworkzmusic via YouTube

