'Not as scary as before': Viewers weigh in on 'KMJS Gabi ng Lagim X' special

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7’s “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho” trended online after airing its "Gabi ng Lagim X" episode on Sunday night.

The show got mixed reactions from social media users after it featured Kapuso actor Ruru Madrid, paranormal investigator Ed Caluag and social media personality Sassa Gurl.

Some said that the show should stick to theater actors rather than cast celebrities. Others shared they loved the previous editions of the special, even sharing their most favorite episodes.

Here are some reactions of Twitter users.

Sassa Gurl quipped about her appearance on the show where she played a student trapped inside a room with a girl who haunts their school. Most of the comments on social media said they were more amused than scared when they watched her scene.



imbis daw na matakot na tawa daw sila. Dogshoww ko gabi ng lagim. tangina ayoko na nga rumaket sa TV HAHAHAHAAHA https://t.co/BT2KWiIYuc — Sassa Gurl ????????? (@Itssassagurl) October 30, 2022

Actor Ruru Madrid also posted about his guesting on the annual, highly anticipated special. He played a character who was the target of a vampiric, malevolent being called tiyanak. In the story, the tiyanak preys on men in Saranggani province.

A user posted about the return of Caluag, who has been a favorite resource person for paranormal occurences on TV shows.

Below are more comments, ranging from constructive criticism, witty remarks to disappointment.

This Gabi Ng Lagim used to be so good when they used theater actors who could act. It becomes corny and cringey when they start using Kapuso actresses and actors to reenact some story that they can't give justice to. Stories are not as scary as before.#KMJSGabiNgLagimX #KMJS — Rucki????? (@Rucki31) October 30, 2022

Matapang talaga ako. Kaya kong manood ng Gabi Ng Lagim X nh mag isa. Ikaw ba naman makita mo muka ni @Itssassagurl ewan ko lang kung matakot kapa.#KMJSGabiNgLagimX pic.twitter.com/XpsRWi6HQ8 — vVie (@HarvieLangPo) October 30, 2022

Takot malala #KMJSGabiNgLagimX pic.twitter.com/K0JL07X4fK — Samahan Ng Maraming Fans Ni Mima Sassa (@snmfnms) October 30, 2022

My pamangkin laugh so hard when he saw Sassa Gurl! #KMJSGabiNgLagimX pic.twitter.com/5RSAKHm9iQ — Shelby (@melowsjames) October 30, 2022

to be honest, this is a big downgrade for #KMJSGabiNgLagimX, this used to be one of the most anticipated shows every Halloween, kaso bakit naging cringe yung aktingan and all???????? I j couldn't take it seriously — tori (@CANNEDYJW) October 30, 2022

I was very excited for KMJS Gabi ng Lagim X, but I ended up disappointed. It was more of drama and comedy with OA reactions plus loud screams. They could have done better. #KMJSGabiNgLagimX — _itslavander (@itsthelavgirl) October 30, 2022

How could I take #KMJSGabiNgLagimX seriously when sassa girl and ed caluag is in there ???????? — Mark (@markmnlc) October 30, 2022

I just hope the KMJS team hears the constructive criticisms people have been airing out. Gabi ng Lagim has been an annual tradition, people are expecting to be scared out of their wits, and not encounter a corny show.



#KMJSGabiNgLagimX — Darcy (@Darcy68168276) October 30, 2022

I am hoping #KMJSGabiNgLagimX used not so familiar actor/actresses just like their every week episode (horror ) so that we can feel the through essence of Gabi ng Lagim because it's once in a year. Kaya lubusin na.



Mas nakakatakot pa ang mga horror episode every sunday.



Emz — ???????? (@ChimonMetawin1) October 30, 2022

RELATED: LIST: Scary movies to watch this Halloween