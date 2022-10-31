^

Entertainment

'Not as scary as before': Viewers weigh in on 'KMJS Gabi ng Lagim X' special

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 2:00pm
Social media personality Sassa Gurl attended GMA-7's Halloween party, Sparkle Spell, as an online seller.
Sassa Gurl via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7’s “Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho” trended online after airing its "Gabi ng Lagim X" episode on Sunday night. 

The show got mixed reactions from social media users after it featured Kapuso actor Ruru Madrid, paranormal investigator Ed Caluag and social media personality Sassa Gurl. 

Some said that the show should stick to theater actors rather than cast celebrities. Others shared they loved the previous editions of the special, even sharing their most favorite episodes. 

Here are some reactions of Twitter users. 

Sassa Gurl quipped about her appearance on the show where she played a student trapped inside a room with a girl who haunts their school. Most of the comments on social media said they were more amused than scared when they watched her scene. 
 

Actor Ruru Madrid also posted about his guesting on the annual, highly anticipated special. He played a character who was the target of a vampiric, malevolent being called tiyanak. In the story, the tiyanak preys on men in Saranggani province. 

A user posted about the return of Caluag, who has been a favorite resource person for paranormal occurences on TV shows. 

Below are more comments, ranging from constructive criticism, witty remarks to disappointment. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED: LIST: Scary movies to watch this Halloween

KAPUSO MO JESSICA SOHO

KMJS

SASSA GURL
'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

'Patawad po': Sarah Geronimo writes apology to parents, family

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Amid a music comeback that saw her release two songs within a month, singer Sarah Geronimo has penned a sincere and apologetic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi no-show in presscon amid vlogger wars

Ivana Alawi no-show in presscon amid vlogger wars

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Actress-model Ivana Alawi expressed her enjoyment working with Kapamilya actors Gerald Anderson, Sam Milby, Jameson Blake,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Real-life couple Paul and Mikee find it tough to act romantic on screen

Real-life couple Paul and Mikee find it tough to act romantic on screen

By Bot Glorioso | 15 hours ago
Contrary to the notion that it is easier for real-life celebrity couples to pull off kilig scenes and romantic moments on-cam,...
Entertainment
fbtw
What's next for KathNiel? Daniel Padilla reveals

What's next for KathNiel? Daniel Padilla reveals

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo shared their sentiments on growing up in front of the camera and their aspirations as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill in 'The Witcher'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Less than a week after Henry Cavill revealed that he will return as DC's Superman, Netflix has announced that Geralt...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray supports MVP&rsquo;s digital health app

Catriona Gray supports MVP’s digital health app

By Leah C. Salterio | 15 hours ago
Beauty queen, host and youth advocate Catriona Gray recently hosted an afternoon when the first digital health app, MWell,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'First and Furious'? Viral 3D meme of Adam resembles Vin Diesel

'First and Furious'? Viral 3D meme of Adam resembles Vin Diesel

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 21 hours ago
It looks like Dominic Toretto's obsession with family has its roots. Internet users were quick to point this out when a meme...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Hindi ako nagpatalo': SB19's Justin reminds fans not to give up on their dreams

'Hindi ako nagpatalo': SB19's Justin reminds fans not to give up on their dreams

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
SB19 member Justin reminded his fans not to give up on their dreams in a feature video by revealing his journey to get...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pandemic movie 'Broken Blooms' wins awards at international film festivals

Pandemic movie 'Broken Blooms' wins awards at international film festivals

By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark | 1 day ago
“It’s the first and only Filipino film that made it in the Brazilian filmfest,” said Louie Ignacio. His...
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Henry Cavill enjoyed playing support, again, in Enola Holmes 2

Why Henry Cavill enjoyed playing support, again, in Enola Holmes 2

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Audiences may not be used to seeing Henry Cavill playing support on screen, but it was an “easy yes” for the British...
Entertainment
fbtw
