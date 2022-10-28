^

Toni Gonzaga says all is well with ABS-CBN after ALLTV transfer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 28, 2022 | 8:38am
Toni Gonzaga says all is well with ABS-CBN after ALLTV transfer
Toni Gonzaga is announced as the newest ambassador for Shopee Philippines
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Toni Gonzaga revealed that all is well between her and ABS-CBN after she decided to transfer to ALLTV. 

Toni told Philippine Entertainment Portal in a recent interview that she can’t share most of the details because what happened was only between her and the management. 

“I guess siguro 'yung nangyari, it’s very internal. That’s something that I really cannot share because very internal 'yung mga nangyari, you know. There’s so many things that have happened that I will not share because huwag na lang. Huwag na lang nating pag-usapan 'yun. But 'yung pagdating sa mga… may sama ng loob kay ganito, wala. Wala nang ganu'n. Kasi parang, I choose to move forward and instead of magkaroon ng sama ng loob, maging grateful na lang tayo,” Toni said. 

“Kasi, 'di ba, lahat naman ng nangyayari sa buhay natin ay preparations sa kung ano ang susunod na gagawin mo sa next chapter? So, grateful. Mas grateful ako sa mga nangyari in the past. Siguro 'yun siguro ang state ng aking puso. I’m grateful that everything happened, how it happened, and why it happened because it has led me (to) where I am today,” she added. 

When asked if there were bridges burned after her transfer, Toni said she can’t answer the question. 

“Ahhh… I don’t know. Hindi ko masasagot iyan sa ngayon. But I’m in contact with my bosses. So we exchange messages, 'yun. So I think, that’s good enough na we know the real story and we know the truth,” she said. 

“So, I respect kung ano man 'yung napag-usapan. And I think 'yun na lang siguro ang puwede kong ma-share. We personally text ni Sir Carlo [Katigbak, ABS-CBN Chief Executive Officer] before everything happened, even before the whole thing was happening na mine-message ko si Sir Carlo. And between the two of us, I could say that it was a good conversation, the one that we had the last time,” she added. 

Toni’s daily talk show will be shown in ALLTV every 5 p.m. 

RELATED: Toni Gonzaga 'grateful, blessed' to join Shopee amid user backlash

