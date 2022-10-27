'Exciting times ahead': Paul Soriano on being new presidential adviser for creative communications

MANILA, Philippines — Director Paul Soriano is excited to work as presidential adviser on creative communications for President Bongbong Marcos.

In his Twitter account, Soriano tagged Marcos, vowing to work together for the Philippine creative industry.

"Yes Mr President @bongbongmarcos let us all work together to make the Philippine Creative Industry even greater," he wrote.

"Thank you for the trust and support exciting times ahead," he added.

Marcos clarified yesterday that he did not appoint Soriano to boost his public relations machinery.

“Iyong kay Paul Soriano, people have misunderstood,” Marcos said.

“He is not there to be part of the PR machine. He is there to find ways to promote the creative industry kasi doon siya galing,” he added.

The president said Soriano will help boost the tourism industry of the country.

“Pinagmamalaki natin ang galing kumanta ng mga Pilipino, ang gagaling umarte, ang gagaling sa sine… We have to project that to the rest of the world. Yan ang trabaho ni Paul,” he said.

A known Marcos supporter since the beginning of the campaign, Paul is First Lady Lisa Araneta Marcos’ nephew through her first cousin, director Gines Soriano.

