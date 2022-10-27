'G-Mik' reunion: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex John Prats' sister Camille

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actresses Camille Prats and Heart Evangelista bumped into each other as '90s kids as they reminisced their then youth-oriented show "G-Mik."

Camille posted on her Instagram account a photo of her with Heart, naming her Missy, the character of Heart in the 1999 show.

"Nice bumping into you, @iamhearte. Always looking so lovely, my Missy," Camille captioned the post.

Last May, Heart also posted a photo of her and Camille bumping into a mall.

Heart described Camille as "one of the nicest in showbiz."

"She was the first-ever actress who smiled at me when I was starting. Still lovely and kind @camilleprats,” Heart wrote.

Heart and Camille starred in "G-Mik" along with Stefano Mori, Carlo Aquino, Angelica Panganiban and Heart's ex-boyfriend, Camille's brother John Prats.

