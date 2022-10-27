^

Entertainment

'G-Mik' reunion: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex John Prats' sister Camille

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 27, 2022 | 9:45am
'G-Mik' reunion: Heart Evangelista reunites with ex John Prats' sister Camille
Kapuso stars Camille Prats and Heart Evangelista
Camille Prats via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actresses Camille Prats and Heart Evangelista bumped into each other as '90s kids as they reminisced their then youth-oriented show "G-Mik."

Camille posted on her Instagram account a photo of her with Heart, naming her Missy, the character of Heart in the 1999 show.

"Nice bumping into you, @iamhearte. Always looking so lovely, my Missy," Camille captioned the post. 

Last May, Heart also posted a photo of her and Camille bumping into a mall. 

Heart described Camille as "one of the nicest in showbiz."

"She was the first-ever actress who smiled at me when I was starting. Still lovely and kind @camilleprats,” Heart wrote. 

Heart and Camille starred in "G-Mik" along with Stefano Mori, Carlo Aquino, Angelica Panganiban and Heart's ex-boyfriend, Camille's brother John Prats.

RELATED'Am I ready for a child?': Heart Evangelista bares ups, downs of IVF

CAMILLE PRATS

HEART EVANGEÂ­LISTA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nadine Lustre&rsquo;s love advice: Don&rsquo;t look for it, don&rsquo;t give your all

Nadine Lustre’s love advice: Don’t look for it, don’t give your all

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 11 hours ago
Nadine Lustre recently shared the real story behind how she ended up in Siargao over the pandemic.
Entertainment
fbtw
Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

Zeinab Harake apologizes to Alex Gonzaga, Ivana Alawi after Wilbert Tolentino explosive vlog

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Vlogger Zeinab Harake revealed that she had to call, send a message and give her apologies to a lot of celebrities, including...
Entertainment
fbtw
After Zeinab Harake's 'walang market' comment, Robi Domingo shares 'meron' post

After Zeinab Harake's 'walang market' comment, Robi Domingo shares 'meron' post

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Host Robi Domingo shared a meme that referred to the classic line of Carlo Aquino in "Bata, Bata Paano Ka Ginawa" hours after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Philippines finishes in top 20, Brazil wins Miss Grand International 2022

Philippines finishes in top 20, Brazil wins Miss Grand International 2022

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
Isabella Menin of Brazil bested 67 other hopefuls to emerge as the 10th anniversary winner of the Miss Grand International...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jeff Moses counts his blessings, makes acting debut

Jeff Moses counts his blessings, makes acting debut

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
Jeff Moses belongs to the chosen few who have been named as among GMA 7’s promising stars. He is part of Sparkada, the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Is she really mine?': Assunta de Rossi celebrates 'miracle' baby's 2nd birthday

'Is she really mine?': Assunta de Rossi celebrates 'miracle' baby's 2nd birthday

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actress Assunta de Rossi still couldn't believe that she has now a daughter with husband Jules Ledesma. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino getting better in US

Ogie Diaz says Kris Aquino getting better in US

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz revealed that Kris Aquino is getting better in Los Angeles because of her medical treatments.&n...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

'Boom Panes': Kristine Lim translates most streamed Filipino songwriter Jonathan Manalo's songs into paintings

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Artist Kristine Lim has collaborated with Filipino music icon Jonathan Manalo by interpreting the latter's songs as a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Thai company buys Miss Universe Organization

Thai company buys Miss Universe Organization

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Thai-owned JKN Global Group has acquired the Miss Universe Organization from IMG. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Arjo Atayde wants to 'push Philippine industry' with successful Cannes premiere

Arjo Atayde wants to 'push Philippine industry' with successful Cannes premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actor-politician Arjo Atayde is eager to see the Philippine entertainment industry be more recognized overseas after his new...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with