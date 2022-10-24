^

Entertainment

Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 9:12am
Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin
Actress Nadine Lustre
Philstar.com / Kat Leandicho, file

MANILA, Philippines — If there's one thing crass netizens have learned from actress Nadine Lustre, it is to be prepared for the actress' clapback. 

The "Deleter" star, as usual, did not take it sitting down as a netizen rudely commented about the actress' skin. 

"Gurl ang dumi at dry kasi ng balat mo kay mukha kang matanda," wrote the netizen who retweeted Nadine's previous post. 

"Atleast di kasing dumi ng ugali mo," Nadine replied. 

Nadine's clapback earned more than 10,000 likes and over thousands of retweets and comments as of this writing. 

It all started when the actress posted about her observation on how some people comment about how her look has changed. 

"I find it so weird when people say I’ve changed and I look older. What? Were you expecting me to be the same person when I was 21? 
Im turning 29 next week," the actress tweeted. 

Nadine will be celebrating her 29th birthday on October 31. 

It is not the first time that the actress has replied to some netizen's below-the-belt comments. 

She also slammed bodyshamers and bashers who posted mean comments on her posts. 

RELATED: 'Our justice system is so flawed': 'President' Nadine Lustre reacts to SUV driver's running over of lady street sweeper
 

NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA legends add thrill to GMA-NCAA all-star showdown

PBA legends add thrill to GMA-NCAA all-star showdown

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
Never will they ever lose interest in basketball.
Entertainment
fbtw
Noli de Castro treats 'Batang '90s' with 'Magandang Gabi Bayan' classic Halloween special

Noli de Castro treats 'Batang '90s' with 'Magandang Gabi Bayan' classic Halloween special

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
"Kabayan" Noli de Castro will treat "Batang '90s" or '90s kids with Halloween nostalgia as he presents classic horror episodes...
Entertainment
fbtw
Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu&rsquo;s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!
play
Sponsored

Love for K-drama is the theme of Viu’s original Filipino series. Watch its trailer here!

By Euden Valdez | 13 days ago
K-fans from all over the world are up for a fresh and exciting show inspired by their love of K-drama!
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

By Bot Glorioso | 4 days ago
Aiko Melendez looked stunning and radiant in her mustard yellow long gown when she appeared at the recent media conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maricar Reyes breaks silence about 2009 sex scandal in new tell-all book

Maricar Reyes breaks silence about 2009 sex scandal in new tell-all book

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Maricar Reyes finally opened up about what she recalled as the "darkest chapter" of her life in her book titled ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Good looks and bad magic: 'The School for Good and Evil' review

Good looks and bad magic: 'The School for Good and Evil' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
"The School for Good and Evil" does tackle some good points about grayness and the flawed labels of stories, but these never...
Entertainment
fbtw
'He is beyond words': Mandy Moore gives birth to second baby

'He is beyond words': Mandy Moore gives birth to second baby

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Mandy Moore has given birth to her second child with singer and Dawes member Taylor Goldsmith. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Friends' star Matthew Perry discusses addiction in new memoir

'Friends' star Matthew Perry discusses addiction in new memoir

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
"Friends" actor Matthew Perry is releasing in November his new memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Friends in deed: Nadine, Yassi share advocacy on mental health

Friends in deed: Nadine, Yassi share advocacy on mental health

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Nadine Lustre and Yassi Pressman are cementing their bonds of friendship with a shared advocacy on mental health.
Entertainment
fbtw
Nina to drop new song, open for MLTR in Philippines shows

Nina to drop new song, open for MLTR in Philippines shows

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Nina will come out with a new track either by the end of the year or next year, she revealed in a virtual call. The upcoming...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with