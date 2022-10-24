Nadine Lustre claps back at Internet user for remark on her 'old' skin

MANILA, Philippines — If there's one thing crass netizens have learned from actress Nadine Lustre, it is to be prepared for the actress' clapback.

The "Deleter" star, as usual, did not take it sitting down as a netizen rudely commented about the actress' skin.

"Gurl ang dumi at dry kasi ng balat mo kay mukha kang matanda," wrote the netizen who retweeted Nadine's previous post.

"Atleast di kasing dumi ng ugali mo," Nadine replied.

Nadine's clapback earned more than 10,000 likes and over thousands of retweets and comments as of this writing.

atleast di kasing dumi ng ugali mo — Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) October 23, 2022

It all started when the actress posted about her observation on how some people comment about how her look has changed.

"I find it so weird when people say I’ve changed and I look older. What? Were you expecting me to be the same person when I was 21?

Im turning 29 next week," the actress tweeted.

Nadine will be celebrating her 29th birthday on October 31.

It is not the first time that the actress has replied to some netizen's below-the-belt comments.

She also slammed bodyshamers and bashers who posted mean comments on her posts.

