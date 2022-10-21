^

Noli de Castro treats 'Batang '90s' with 'Magandang Gabi Bayan' classic Halloween special

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 11:45am
Noli de Castro treats 'Batang '90s' with 'Magandang Gabi Bayan' classic Halloween special
Kabayan Noli de Castro in an episode of 'Magandang Gabi Bayan' in the 1990s
ABS-CBN Entertainment

MANILA, Philippines — "Kabayan" Noli de Castro will treat "Batang '90s" or '90s kids with Halloween nostalgia as he presents classic horror episodes from his former iconic show “Magandang Gabi Bayan” this Sunday on “KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan.”

It’s a trip down memory lane for "MGB Batang '90s" as they get to re-watch some of the most frightening stories spanning from the 1990s to the early 2000s, including two accounts from a suspected “aswang” from Palawan and a self-confessed “aswang” from Bicol.

No one could ever forget about the timeless stories of haunted houses – a family’s creepy experience because of an unexplainable creature’s presence at their very home and the never-ending saga on the infamous Laperal White House in Baguio City.

A Halloween episode will not be complete as well without the appearance of the notorious white lady as witnessed by residents in Ilocos Sur and Laguna.

Noli also features several anecdotes about disturbances caused by wandering spirits and supernatural elements in Brgy. Sampiruhan, Laguna and Negros Oriental. 

Don’t miss this “Magandang Gabi Bayan” Halloween throwback episode, especially made for "Batang '90s," this Sunday (October 23) in “KBYN: Kaagapay ng Bayan” on A2Z, TeleRadyo, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, youtube.com/ABSCBNNews and news.abs-cbn.com/live.

Noli de Castro features Cavite artist making action figures from recycled slippers

