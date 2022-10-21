'Mas pogi naman kami': Robin Padilla asks Tirso Cruz III why Filipinos love Koreans

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla asked Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairman Tirso Cruz III why Filipinos love Koreans even though they are more handsome than K-drama and K-pop stars.

During the senate hearing on the 2023 budget of the FDCP last Tuesday, Robin said he's dumbfounded why Filipinos love Koreans even if his nose has not gone through plastic surgery.

“Kami po ay naguguluhan dahil kapag tumitingin naman kami sa salamin… mas pogi naman kami sa mga tiga-South Korea. Wala naman inayos sa amin, kasi itong ilong ko kahit suntukin nang ilang beses, walang inayos dito,” Robin said.

“Bakit po mas gustong panoorin ng ating mga kababayan ang gawa ng mga Koreano kaysa sa gawa natin?” he asked.

Tirso said that the Korean entertainment industry’s success was because they had years to really develop their craft.

“What people see now of their industry was something that took actually years to hone. A lot of discipline was involved, a lot of support… I do believe we Filipinos are better as filmmakers, as actors, but maybe it’s because we’ve been left behind technology-wise and preparation-wise that we can’t be at par with them now,” Tirso said.

“When I was at the Busan Film Festival, believe me when I say that the Koreans thought really highly of us and that they’re ready to help us and work with us… I think it’s just a matter of time and discipline for Filipino works to shine,” he added.

Tuesday’s hearing was the same hearing when Senator Jinggoy Estrada considered to make a proposal to ban Korean dramas and other foreign-made films and TV shows.

“Ang aking obserbasyon 'pag patuloy tayo nagpapalabas ng Korean telenovela, ang hinahangaan ng ating mga kababayan ay itong mga Koreano at nawawalan ng trabaho at kita ‘yung ating mga artistang Pilipino,” Estrada said.

“Kaya minsan pumapasok sa aking isipan na i-ban na itong mga telenovela ng mga foreigner at dapat ang mga artista nating Pilipino, na talagang may angking galing sa pag-arte, ay 'yun naman dapat ang ipalabas natin sa sariling bansa natin,” he added.

