^

Entertainment

'Mas pogi naman kami': Robin Padilla asks Tirso Cruz III why Filipinos love Koreans

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 21, 2022 | 8:42am
'Mas pogi naman kami': Robin Padilla asks Tirso Cruz III why Filipinos love Koreans
Actor Robin Padilla
PSN / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-turned-senator Robin Padilla asked Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) Chairman Tirso Cruz III why Filipinos love Koreans even though they are more handsome than K-drama and K-pop stars.

During the senate hearing on the 2023 budget of the FDCP last Tuesday, Robin said he's dumbfounded why Filipinos love Koreans even if his nose has not gone through plastic surgery. 

“Kami po ay naguguluhan dahil kapag tumitingin naman kami sa salamin… mas pogi naman kami sa mga tiga-South Korea. Wala naman inayos sa amin, kasi itong ilong ko kahit suntukin nang ilang beses, walang inayos dito,” Robin said. 

“Bakit po mas gustong panoorin ng ating mga kababayan ang gawa ng mga Koreano kaysa sa gawa natin?” he asked.

Tirso said that the Korean entertainment industry’s success was because they had years to really develop their craft. 

“What people see now of their industry was something that took actually years to hone. A lot of discipline was involved, a lot of support… I do believe we Filipinos are better as filmmakers, as actors, but maybe it’s because we’ve been left behind technology-wise and preparation-wise that we can’t be at par with them now,” Tirso said. 

Related: Iza Calzado, Jake Cuenca's series tackles Filipinos' love for K-drama

“When I was at the Busan Film Festival, believe me when I say that the Koreans thought really highly of us and that they’re ready to help us and work with us… I think it’s just a matter of time and discipline for Filipino works to shine,” he added. 

Tuesday’s hearing was the same hearing when Senator Jinggoy Estrada considered to make a proposal to ban Korean dramas and other foreign-made films and TV shows. 

Related: 'We have much to learn': Jinggoy Estrada clarifies plan to ban Korean dramas, foreign shows

“Ang aking obserbasyon 'pag patuloy tayo nagpapalabas ng Korean telenovela, ang hinahangaan ng ating mga kababayan ay itong mga Koreano at nawawalan ng trabaho at kita ‘yung ating mga artistang Pilipino,” Estrada said. 

“Kaya minsan pumapasok sa aking isipan na i-ban na itong mga telenovela ng mga foreigner at dapat ang mga artista nating Pilipino, na talagang may angking galing sa pag-arte, ay 'yun naman dapat ang ipalabas natin sa sariling bansa natin,” he added.

RELATEDRobin Padilla takes, passes drug test at PDEA amid mandatory drug test plan for stars

ROBIN PADILLA

SENADOR JINGGOY ESTRADA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maricar Reyes breaks silence about 2009 sex scandal in new tell-all book

Maricar Reyes breaks silence about 2009 sex scandal in new tell-all book

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Maricar Reyes finally opened up about what she recalled as the "darkest chapter" of her life in her book titled ...
Entertainment
fbtw
Disney+ in the Philippines: Shows, subscription fees, everything you need to know

Disney+ in the Philippines: Shows, subscription fees, everything you need to know

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 23 hours ago
The long wait is over, Disney babies!
Entertainment
fbtw
'Nalungkot ako Salve': Lolit Solis expelled from PAMI amid apology for Bea Alonzo

'Nalungkot ako Salve': Lolit Solis expelled from PAMI amid apology for Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis revealed that she has been expelled from the Professional Artist...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

By Bot Glorioso | 1 day ago
Aiko Melendez looked stunning and radiant in her mustard yellow long gown when she appeared at the recent media conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iza Calzado, Jake Cuenca's series tackles Filipinos' love for K-drama

Iza Calzado, Jake Cuenca's series tackles Filipinos' love for K-drama

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Iza Calzado and Jake Cuenca lead an all-star cast including Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez and Gabby Padilla, in Viu’s original...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Kardashian-Jenner ang peg': Chie Filomeno explains viral ID photos, Valentine Rosales issue
Exclusive

'Kardashian-Jenner ang peg': Chie Filomeno explains viral ID photos, Valentine Rosales issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 minutes ago
Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno revealed that it was the Kardashians and Jenners that served as her inspiration on her ID...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love your body then improve it': Kylie Padilla shares secrets to weight loss

'Love your body then improve it': Kylie Padilla shares secrets to weight loss

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
"I don’t measure my weight anymore. I go by what I see," the actress wrote. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Dennis Trillo gets into the nitty-gritty of playing Crisostomo Ibarra

Dennis Trillo gets into the nitty-gritty of playing Crisostomo Ibarra

By Jerry Donato | 10 hours ago
Actors are agile, adaptable and resilient.
Entertainment
fbtw
Soman Chainani remakes childhood fairy tales in The School for Good and Evil &nbsp;

Soman Chainani remakes childhood fairy tales in The School for Good and Evil  

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 10 hours ago
When American author Soman Chainani started writing his internationally best-selling book series The School for Good and Evil,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pulso: A concert of current hits

Pulso: A concert of current hits

By Baby A. Gil | 10 hours ago
Huling El Bimbo, the much-awaited reunion concert of the fabled Eraserheads, will be held at the SMDC Festival Grounds in...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with