'Time is precious': Baron Geisler on what he learned from 'Doll House'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Baron Geisler admitted that he did not expect his Netflix film “Doll House” to be successful as it is currently among the top 10 movies being streamed in 10 different countries.

In his interview on TeleRadyo, Baron said a divine being orchestrated the success of the movie.

"Hindi ko po expected 'yan. I believe I've been saying this so many times na si God lang talaga ang nag-o-orchestrate nang lahat ng ito, lahat ng biyaya. Kung walang suporta sa kababayans natin here in the Philippines and abroad — kasi nag-top 10 tayo ng 10 different countries — I owe it all sa kababayans natin there,” Baron said.

“Sa lahat sa inyo, No. 1 po kami rito, kaya No. 1 po kami sa puso niyo. Ibinabalik ko po ang lahat ng honor, praise kay God sa lahat ng blessings na ito. Maraming salamat sa mga Kapamilya natin out there," he added.

Baron also acknowledged Aga Muhlach and other celebrities who praised his acting.

"Talagang I really look up to Boss Aga and all of my colleagues. Maraming salamat. Sa akin, marami ang nagme-message na, 'Oh, mananalo ka na ng award, best actor.' For me, I just want to be the best person. I want to maintain that, sustain that. And also I want to be working with all of these legends sa industry na bumabati at nakapansin sa pelikula naming 'Doll House.' So, maraming salamat talaga," he said.

When asked what he learned from the movie, Baron said: "Para sa akin lang, na-realize ko na we cannot turn back time. Time is precious, and while we are alive, the reason why we are alive is to make moments, to make moments with family and friends. Nasa atin na lang po, choice natin if we are going to choose good moments or bad moments. Kasi lahat naman po ng ating ginagawa ay may consequences, maybe good, maybe bad. So, I would rather choose to have good memories with my children and with my friends.”

"This movie is about forgiveness, redemption and unconditional love. Sa totoo lang po, natutuwa ako sa nagme-message sa akin sa social media na, 'I think kakausapin ko na ang tatay ko. I think papatawarin ko na.' Ginamit ito talaga ng Diyos itong pelikula namin para tamaan ang puso at tamaan ang heartstrings ng mga manonood. So, talagang may lesson na mapupulot dito sa pelikula," he added.

