^

Entertainment

Iza Calzado, Jake Cuenca's series tackles Filipinos' love for K-drama

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 20, 2022 | 8:38am
Iza Calzado, Jake Cuenca's series tackles Filipinos' love for K-drama
The cast of Viu's "K-Love"
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Iza Calzado and Jake Cuenca lead an all-star cast including Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez and Gabby Padilla, in Viu’s original series “K-Love.”

Always looking to deliver content from Asia that resonates with Asian audiences, this series is a homage to fans of K-Drama, a dedication to all who have cried and laughed along with each episode. 

“We are thrilled to start the quarter with a story that will undoubtedly touch Viu-ers’ hearts. K-Love, a  Viu Original from the Philippines, is a testament yet again to our pursuit of working  with the best, contributing to the Filipino creative ecosystem by producing endearing stories with high standards,” said Vinchi Sy-Quia, assistant general manager of Viu Philippines.
  
The award-winning team behind K-Love includes director Bobby Yan, a seven-time Emmy-award winner, and creator Corinna Vistan, who previously worked at Marvel Studios as a content producer for theatrical releases and lent her expertise to record-setting blockbusters such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”

  
During her nine-year tenure at Marvel Studios, she crafted creative content  strategies and produced content such as short films, documentaries, music videos, featurettes, trailers, and interactive experiences for 19 of the 29 Marvel films released between 2010 to 2019. 

Corinna shared that "K-Love" is the first concept she pitched when she became head of content development for Viu Philippines. 

“I came home from the US thinking all my friends were going to ask me about my experience working on ‘Avengers Endgame,’ but all they could talk about was their fascination with Korean dramas! I realized that similarly, K-dramas had their own set of hardcore die-hard fans. This world really interested me so I wrote the concept for ‘K-Love',” Corinna said. 

Related: Ban K-dramas to boost Pinoy shows? Twitter says Filipinos hugely support 'Maria Clara at Ibarra,' 'quality' production

“K-Love” centers on five friends and their stories: Tish, Jay, Shiela, Val, and Frances. One thing drives all of them despite leading various lives and facing various challenges – their love for K-drama. There is something about that moment, when they are engrossed in K-drama land and staring at the screen, that takes them out of the every day tedium and makes them realize that their life may be just as interesting. They will learn how tightly connected and influenced by the world of K-drama their journeys are as they face the challenges of life, foster friendships, and experience “kilig” moments. 

RELATEDJinggoy Estrada planning to ban Korean dramas, other foreign shows to boost Filipino shows

IZA CALZADO

JAKE CUENCA

SUE RAMIREZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Nalungkot ako Salve': Lolit Solis expelled from PAMI amid apology for Bea Alonzo

'Nalungkot ako Salve': Lolit Solis expelled from PAMI amid apology for Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis revealed that she has been expelled from the Professional Artist...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I am very sorry': Lolit Solis apologizes to Bea Alonzo

'I am very sorry': Lolit Solis apologizes to Bea Alonzo

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Showbiz columnist Lolit Solis has issued an apology to Bea Alonzo following the months-long social media posts against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ban K-dramas to boost Pinoy shows? Twitter says Filipinos hugely support 'Maria Clara at Ibarra,' 'quality' production
play

Ban K-dramas to boost Pinoy shows? Twitter says Filipinos hugely support 'Maria Clara at Ibarra,' 'quality' production

By Kristofer Purnell | 22 hours ago
New Twitter data shows that the new GMA historical drama "Maria Clara at Ibarra" has gained huge traction on the platform,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We have much to learn': Jinggoy Estrada clarifies plan to ban Korean dramas, foreign shows

'We have much to learn': Jinggoy Estrada clarifies plan to ban Korean dramas, foreign shows

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Senator Jinggoy Estrada let it known he had nothing against the success of South Korean entertainment and admitted that Filipinos...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ice Seguerra, Vic Sotto make Pauleen Luna cry at Ice's 35th showbiz anniversary concert

Ice Seguerra, Vic Sotto make Pauleen Luna cry at Ice's 35th showbiz anniversary concert

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 23 hours ago
Ice Seguerra's 35th anniversary concert last Saturday saw Ice perform with longtime "showbiz" dad, TV host Vic Sotto.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Learn, take inspiration': K-drama fan Remulla reacts to Estrada's plan to ban K-dramas

'Learn, take inspiration': K-drama fan Remulla reacts to Estrada's plan to ban K-dramas

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla reacted on Senator Jinggoy Estrada’s plan to ban Korean dramas and other foreign shows...
Entertainment
fbtw
How Alamat takes pride in being Filipino

How Alamat takes pride in being Filipino

By Boy Abunda | 9 hours ago
Do not mistake Alamat for a K-pop group albeit our very own Pinoy sing-rap-dance boy group dresses up in the same way as Korean...
Entertainment
fbtw
Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

Is Aiko Melendez open to marrying for 3rd time?

By Bot Glorioso | 9 hours ago
Aiko Melendez looked stunning and radiant in her mustard yellow long gown when she appeared at the recent media conference...
Entertainment
fbtw
Anne-Marie on Philippines concert: &lsquo;This is my favorite show of all time&rsquo;

Anne-Marie on Philippines concert: ‘This is my favorite show of all time’

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
Clad in a simple shirt, baggy black pants and braided hairstyle, British pop-singer Anne-Marie filled the New Frontier Theater...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bond star Daniel Craig receives same medal as 007

Bond star Daniel Craig receives same medal as 007

By Agence France-Presse | 16 hours ago
James Bond actor Daniel Craig received the same honor held by his fictional character, as he is set to retire from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with