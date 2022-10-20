Iza Calzado, Jake Cuenca's series tackles Filipinos' love for K-drama

MANILA, Philippines — Iza Calzado and Jake Cuenca lead an all-star cast including Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez and Gabby Padilla, in Viu’s original series “K-Love.”

Always looking to deliver content from Asia that resonates with Asian audiences, this series is a homage to fans of K-Drama, a dedication to all who have cried and laughed along with each episode.

“We are thrilled to start the quarter with a story that will undoubtedly touch Viu-ers’ hearts. K-Love, a Viu Original from the Philippines, is a testament yet again to our pursuit of working with the best, contributing to the Filipino creative ecosystem by producing endearing stories with high standards,” said Vinchi Sy-Quia, assistant general manager of Viu Philippines.



The award-winning team behind K-Love includes director Bobby Yan, a seven-time Emmy-award winner, and creator Corinna Vistan, who previously worked at Marvel Studios as a content producer for theatrical releases and lent her expertise to record-setting blockbusters such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”



During her nine-year tenure at Marvel Studios, she crafted creative content strategies and produced content such as short films, documentaries, music videos, featurettes, trailers, and interactive experiences for 19 of the 29 Marvel films released between 2010 to 2019.

Corinna shared that "K-Love" is the first concept she pitched when she became head of content development for Viu Philippines.

“I came home from the US thinking all my friends were going to ask me about my experience working on ‘Avengers Endgame,’ but all they could talk about was their fascination with Korean dramas! I realized that similarly, K-dramas had their own set of hardcore die-hard fans. This world really interested me so I wrote the concept for ‘K-Love',” Corinna said.

Related: Ban K-dramas to boost Pinoy shows? Twitter says Filipinos hugely support 'Maria Clara at Ibarra,' 'quality' production

“K-Love” centers on five friends and their stories: Tish, Jay, Shiela, Val, and Frances. One thing drives all of them despite leading various lives and facing various challenges – their love for K-drama. There is something about that moment, when they are engrossed in K-drama land and staring at the screen, that takes them out of the every day tedium and makes them realize that their life may be just as interesting. They will learn how tightly connected and influenced by the world of K-drama their journeys are as they face the challenges of life, foster friendships, and experience “kilig” moments.

RELATED: Jinggoy Estrada planning to ban Korean dramas, other foreign shows to boost Filipino shows