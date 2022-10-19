^

Entertainment

'Nalungkot ako Salve': Lolit Solis expelled from PAMI amid apology for Bea Alonzo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 19, 2022 | 11:04am
Lolit
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist and talent manager Lolit Solis revealed that she was expelled from the Professional Artists Managers Inc. (PAMI). 

In her Instagram account, Lolit posted the expulsion letter from PAMI signed by organization president June Rufino. 

In the letter, PAMI said Lolit violated the rules "that everything we discuss during meetings and those posted in our Viber chat group should be treated with confidentiality." 

"However, you made public via your Instagram a message of Shirley Kuan, which was posted in our Viber chat by the undersigned,” it added. 

Lolit admitted that she felt sad by PAMI's decision to expel her from the group. 

“Nalungkot ako Salve ng matanggap ko ang EXPULSION letter ng PAMI. Alam ko na may nagawa akong kasalanan kaya tanggap ko ang parusa. Humanga ako dahil naging matapang si June Rufino this time na gumawa ng stand. Maganda example na ipakita nila sa lahat na binibigyan nila ng parusa ang mga hindi sumunod sa rules ng PAMI,” Lolit wrote on her Instagram account. 

The veteran showbiz columnist apologized for what she did and admitted her mistake. 

“I am sorry for messing up, at mabuti nga ginawa nila ito at baka dumami pa ang mag resign tulad ni Shirley Kuan. Ngayon hindi na magri resign ang mga ayaw sa akin, dahil expelled na ako. At least, na EXPEL ako dahil sa ibang rason at hindi dahil sa BULLY ako,” she said.  

“I admit to my mistake, I bow to June Rufino as president of PAMI, and I hope the organization at ang mga members magtagumpay lahat lalo na ang mga alaga nila na parang anak na kaya inilalaban ng patayan gaya ni Shirley Kuan kay Bea Alonzo. Wish all of you well and success. Your EXPELLED member, Lolita Solis,” she ended her post. 

Lolit recently issued an apology to Bea Alonzo following the months-long social media posts against the actress. 

"Nagsimula sa akin, dapat sa akin din magtapos. Aminado ako na dahil lang sa pagpatol sa mga bashing ng fans kaya naging sunod-sunod ang kagagahan sinulat ko kay Bea Alonzo. For that, I Am Very Sorry," Solis wrote.

