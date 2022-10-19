Ice Seguerra, Vic Sotto make Pauleen Luna cry at Ice's 35th showbiz anniversary concert

MANILA, Philippines — Vic Sotto and Ice Seguerra's on-screen tandem and banter proved to be still effective as the duo managed to affect the former's wife, host Pauleen Luna, to get teary-eyed before singing a duet of James Ingram and Linda Ronstadt's "Somewhere Out There" at Ice's 35th anniversary show "Becoming Ice," last Saturday, October 15, in The Theatre at Solaire in Parañaque City.

"Growing up, I watched you and Vic be a tandem on screen but what people don’t know is the relationship you have when no one is watching," began Pauleen on her Instagram post.

Ice and Vic starred as father and child in dozens of movies and TV shows, notably the 1990s fantasy sitcom "Okay Ka, Fairy Ko!"

"Sabi mo nga last night, father and son. As you know, Vic isn’t the most ma PR person in the world and that makes you more special cos I see how he values you and treats you like his own. He loves you so much and I am so blessed to witness it," the actress added.

Pauleen also shared an anecdote about how Vic wondered how his wife and Ice became close, with the actress replying that she could not exactly recall how. Vic quipped that she might be Ice's "type."

Pauleen ended her post by complimenting her contemporary, calling Ice a "bigger star, on stage and off stage."

Ice, meanwhile, revealed about almost not wanting to hold a 35th anniversary concert because of how tedious major shows could be. Ice said it was all thanks to former Film Development Council of the Philippines chair Liza Diño, who was the brains behind "Becoming Ice."

"Last night's concert wouldn't be the way it was if it weren't for her. Becoming Ice was her brainchild. From the title, to how it should be presented (sabi niya, we should do a hybrid of a documentary/live show), yung flow from childhood to now and how it seamlessly transitioned from one chapter to the next. Siya rin ang nagpasayaw sa akin, nagpaiyak at nagpabirit sa akin. She wanted people to see what I can do, things I don't normally perform during gigs. In short, sobrang chinallenge niya ako at gusto niya akong hingalin ng todo-todo. Hahaha!" Ice wrote on social media.

Liza took charge of the show's overall concept and creative direction, production, ticketselling, and she even cooked shrimp and Adobo for the crew.

"We only had less than 2 months to prepare for it and there was even a time na nagdalawang isip na ako if kaya ba talaga namin to. But with someone like her on top of things, nothing is impossible. Thank you, love, for seeing something in me and for believing that I can do so much more," Ice wrote, ending his post by calling Liza as the singer's "biggest critic and number 1 fan."

Apart from "Tito Vic," Ice also performed with the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including seasoned singers Regine Velasquez and Martin Nievera and Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda.

The queens of "Drag Race Philippines" were also guest performers. Ice directed "Drag Race Philippines: Untucked," the accompanying, no-holds-barred after show of the main reality show.

