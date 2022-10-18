^

Philippines' Alexandra Mae Rosales crowned Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022

Kathleen A. Llemit
October 18, 2022
Laguna beauty Alexandra Mae Rosales wins Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022 at the coronation night held on October 15, 2022 in Jaipur, India.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines gets another crown on Saturday, October 15, when Alexandra Mae Rosales was named Miss Supermodel Worldwide 2022 during the coronation night held in Jaipur, India. 

Rosales bested 16 other beauties from all over the world. Her court includes 1st runner-up Kaylee Roxanne Portegies Zwart (Netherlands), 2nd runner-up Nova Retalista (Indonesia), 3rd runner-up Sonia Ait Mansour (France) and 4th runner-up Alina Cheveleva (Kazakhstan).

The former Binibining Pilipinas 2021 contestant also won the Best Speaker award. 

"WE DID IT! As I always say, I couldn’t have done it better without the people who rallied with me since day 1. Who used their time and talents to help me scream 'I AM DESERVING,'" Rosales wrote on her Instagram. 

The Laguna beauty wore a stunning red gown called "Dugo" designed by Larry Espinosa during the coronation night. 

