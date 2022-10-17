Philippines' Maureen Montagne passes Miss Globe crown to Republica Dominicano; Chelsea Fernandez in Top 15

Outgoing queen Maureen Montagne of the Philippines relinquished her crown to the Central American beauty at the close of glitzy rites, replete with both classical and modern performances all throughout the final show.

MANILA, Philippines — Anabel Payano of the Dominican Republic bested 51 other delegates to win this year's Miss Globe title.

Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Lovely Fernandez made it to the Top 15 and was crowned the winner of the head-to-head challenge earlier in the competition.

The 2022 Miss Globe court is composed of:

Anamaria Babau (1st runner-up, United Arab Emirates) and winner of the People's Choice Award, as the candidate with the highest number of votes on the online poll;

Drita Siri (2nd runner-up, Albania) and winner of Miss Bikini;

Thanawan Wigg (3rd runner-up, Thailand);

and Lam Thu Hong (4th runner-up, Vietnam), who also won the Best National Costume award.

The show began with the candidates wearing stays and hoops and dolled up like ladies in a modern Victorian drama in a state of undressing. The ladies then competed in the swimwear, national costume, and in their all-red finery.

The other ladies who made it to the semifinal round were Estonia, Montenegro, Venezuela, Costa Rica, Poland, Brazil, Ghana, Colombia, Latvia, and the Philippines.

The other lucky candidates who received special awards were:

Spain (Miss Talent, doing club and ribbon routines in rhythmic gymnastics),

Mexico (Miss Friendship),

Romania (Miss Social Media),

Costa Rica (Miss Runway Model),

Japan (Miss Elegance),

Czech Republic (Miss Photogenic),

Belarus (Miss Golden Girl),

San Marino (Miss Intercontinental Beauty),

Greece (Miss Cosmopolitan),

and Kosovo (Miss Dream Girl of the World).

The Miss Globe 2022 coronation rites unfolded in the "Youth Capital of Europe" - Tirana, Albania - at the Opera & Ballet National Theatre and was beamed, through live streaming, to a global audience via Deliart Association's official YouTube channel.

