'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and singer James Reid brought "kilig" frenzy to JaDine fans after revealing that his song "Always Been You" is about his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre.

In a listening party on social media recently, James dropped his "lovescene" album.

“This next one is called ‘Always Been You.’ Oh, man, am I really gonna explain all these songs? This one, I wrote about Nadine," James said, talking about one of the songs in the album.

Some of the lyrics in the song goes, "Oh babe, missing what I never had. It's always been you. When everybody gets in the mood, I always end up dancing with you.”

“Dancing with you. Oh babe, wasted time I want it back. I'd spend it with you. Can't hide it when I know that it's true cuz I know it's always been you.”

James and Nadine broke up in 2020.

Nadine is currently in a relationship with businessman Christophe Bariou while James said that he's still single.

