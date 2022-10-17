^

Entertainment

'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 3:12pm
'I want it back': James Reid admits 'Always Been You' song about ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre
JaDine
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and singer James Reid brought "kilig" frenzy to JaDine fans after revealing that his song "Always Been You" is about his ex-girlfriend Nadine Lustre. 

In a listening party on social media recently, James dropped his "lovescene" album. 

“This next one is called ‘Always Been You.’ Oh, man, am I really gonna explain all these songs? This one, I wrote about Nadine," James said, talking about one of the songs in the album. 

Some of the lyrics in the song goes, "Oh babe, missing what I never had. It's always been you. When everybody gets in the mood, I always end up dancing with you.”

“Dancing with you. Oh babe, wasted time I want it back. I'd spend it with you. Can't hide it when I know that it's true cuz I know it's always been you.”

James and Nadine broke up in 2020. 

Nadine is currently in a relationship with businessman Christophe Bariou while James said that he's still single.

RELATEDExes James Reid, Nadine Lustre 'still very close,' collaborate with Liza Soberano

JAMES REID AND NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
NET25 appoints new president; ASPN turns one

NET25 appoints new president; ASPN turns one

By Pat-P Daza | 16 hours ago
It’s been exactly a year since I began co-hosting the TV-radio show Ano Sa Palagay Nyo with Ali Sotto on NET25.
Entertainment
fbtw
Sylvia Sanchez gives update on Ria-Zanjoe romance, Arjo-Maine wedding

Sylvia Sanchez gives update on Ria-Zanjoe romance, Arjo-Maine wedding

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez gave an update on her daughter Ria Atayde’s love life with Zanjoe Marudo as well as her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dominic Roque on &lsquo;future&rsquo; with Bea Alonzo, new business for the long term

Dominic Roque on ‘future’ with Bea Alonzo, new business for the long term

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Dominic Roque definitely has plans with girlfriend Bea Alonzo to celebrate the Start-Up actress’ birthday today, Oct....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Love is love': Andrea del Rosario on May-December love affair

'Love is love': Andrea del Rosario on May-December love affair

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Andrea del Rosario revealed that she is not against May-December love affairs because she believes "love is love...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana looks none the worse for wear after breakup of marriage

Carla Abellana looks none the worse for wear after breakup of marriage

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
Carla Abellana looks none the worse for wear after going through the breakdown of her marriage with husband Tom Rodriguez....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Bianca Gonzalez on the joys of parenting and podcasting

Bianca Gonzalez on the joys of parenting and podcasting

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
What’s a typical day for mom and Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez-Intal?
Entertainment
fbtw
'Beach house for the stars': Why celebrities often go to this Pangasinan resort

'Beach house for the stars': Why celebrities often go to this Pangasinan resort

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Human rights advocate Francis Baraan IV believes that his beach house in Dasol, Pangasinan is a celebrity haven because of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp slays 'mermaid pictorial' for marine protection

Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp slays 'mermaid pictorial' for marine protection

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Philippines Earth 2022 Jenny Ramp trended online with a photo of her as a mermaid on a beach full of waste. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Avril Lavigne postpones Manila concert to 2023

Avril Lavigne postpones Manila concert to 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Pop punk singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne has postponed yet again her much anticipated Manila concert to 2023. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sponge Cola to mark 20th anniversary with Canada tour, local showcase

Sponge Cola to mark 20th anniversary with Canada tour, local showcase

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Rock band Sponge Cola will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with a tour around several cities in Canada before heading...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with