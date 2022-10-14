Paolo Contis gets emotional watching Baron Geisler film 'Doll House'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Paolo Contis couldn’t help himself but "curse" upon watching Baron Geisler’s Netflix movie “Doll House.”

In his Facebook account, Paolo was all praise for his friend Baron for his acting in the trending Netflix film.

“Pun¥€[email protected] ka Baron Geisler ang aga aga para sa ganitong mga emosyon! pati tshirt ko di kinaya yung acting mo!” Paolo said.

“Congrats brother! Proud of you! #DollHouse Netflix #IyakReveal,” he added.

Baron replied to Paolo’s post, saying their friendship means a lot as he thanked the “Bubble Gang” comedian for his career advices.

“Love you Paolo Enrico Contis!! Next goal is to have a Mavx Productions, Inc. Movie with you Bestfriend!! Di ko kinaya Yung t-shirt,” Baron said.

“Alien ka alien!!! Yakap men!!! Ikaw isa sa inspiration ko habang ginagawa ko to. Secret lang natin ha.. hihihi Also salamat sa mga career advice,” he added.

Just a few days after its release, the movie "Doll House" quickly creeped into the top spot for films on Netflix Philippines.

As of October 11, "Doll House" is the number one movie on Netflix in the country, which was available for streaming since October 7. Netflix has yet to release its weekly analytics, where the film is expected to punch in high numbers.

