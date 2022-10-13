ABS-CBN Films takes action over Rhys Miguel, Patrick Quiroz incident

Actor Rhys Miguel in an image posted on Instagram on February 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. clarified that they took action on the incident that happened between actors Rhys Miguel and Patrick Quiroz.

This was after Rhys claimed in an Instagram live video recently that he was sexually molested by Patrick while they were in a lock-in taping.

In their official Twitter account, Star Cinema posted the statement of the film production outfit about Rhys' claims that the company didn't respond to his complaint.

“Contrary to the claims made by Rhys Miguel on 11 October 2022, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. immediately conducted an investigation upon receiving his complaint in December 2020 and swiftly took appropriate action to protect the rights of everyone involved,” it said.

READ: Statement of ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. pic.twitter.com/yinoTwZJyh — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) October 12, 2022

“AFPI takes these matters seriously. The safety, dignity, and privacy of our people are our utmost priority,” it added.

Though Rhys didn't name the show where the incident happened, Rhys and Patrick were part of the hit series "He's Into Her" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano.

Reports said that the two talents are now with GMA-7.