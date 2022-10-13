^

Entertainment

ABS-CBN Films takes action over Rhys Miguel, Patrick Quiroz incident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 11:16am
ABS-CBN Films takes action over Rhys Miguel, Patrick Quiroz incident
Actor Rhys Miguel in an image posted on Instagram on February 2022.
Rhys Miguel via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. clarified that they took action on the incident that happened between actors Rhys Miguel and Patrick Quiroz. 

This was after Rhys claimed in an Instagram live video recently that he was sexually molested by Patrick while they were in a lock-in taping. 

In their official Twitter account, Star Cinema posted the statement of the film production outfit about Rhys' claims that the company didn't respond to his complaint. 

“Contrary to the claims made by Rhys Miguel on 11 October 2022, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. immediately conducted an investigation upon receiving his complaint in December 2020 and swiftly took appropriate action to protect the rights of everyone involved,” it said. 

“AFPI takes these matters seriously. The safety, dignity, and privacy of our people are our utmost priority,” it added. 

Though Rhys didn't name the show where the incident happened, Rhys and Patrick were part of the hit series "He's Into Her" starring Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. 

Reports said that the two talents are now with GMA-7.

STAR CINEMA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Daniel Matsunaga goes public with new GF

Daniel Matsunaga goes public with new GF

By Leah Salterio | 1 day ago
Brazilian-Japanese model-actor Daniel Matsunaga did not hide anything when spotted with his present girlfriend, Julia Nunes,...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pinahirapan tayo ni Halle Berry': Baron Geisler's 'Doll House' tops Netflix Philippines' list

'Pinahirapan tayo ni Halle Berry': Baron Geisler's 'Doll House' tops Netflix Philippines' list

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Just a few days after its release, the movie "Doll House" starring Baron Geisler quickly creeped into the top spot for...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

Vhong Navarro does not enter plea in rape case, Taguig court enters 'not guilty'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor-comedian Vhong Navarro did not enter a plea before the Taguig Regional Trial Court in association with the rape case...
Entertainment
fbtw
From independent to Nacionalista: Arjo Atayde takes oath with Sandro Marcos

From independent to Nacionalista: Arjo Atayde takes oath with Sandro Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Arjo Atayde officially took his oath as a member of the Nacionalista Party. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Drag Race Philippines crowns Precious Paula Nicole as first winner

Drag Race Philippines crowns Precious Paula Nicole as first winner

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 minute ago
Bicolana drag queen and Divine Diva Precious Paula Nicole was crowned the first-ever winner of "Drag Race Philippines," earning...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Yap files cyber libel vs spreader of alleged abandoned son

Richard Yap files cyber libel vs spreader of alleged abandoned son

By Jan Milo Severo | 36 minutes ago
Actor Richard Yap filed a cyber libel complaint against a certain Nina Mabatid for spreading that the actor has an alleged...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sofia Andres upstages Janine Gutierrez, Marian Rivera at Jimmy Choo store opening with daring outfit

Sofia Andres upstages Janine Gutierrez, Marian Rivera at Jimmy Choo store opening with daring outfit

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 hour ago
Sofia Andres upstages Marian Rivera, Janine Gutierrez at store opening with daring outfit
Entertainment
fbtw
Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles&nbsp;remember their 'bridge' Kris Aquino

Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles remember their 'bridge' Kris Aquino

By Maan D' Asis Pamaran | 3 hours ago
Celebrity couple Troy Montero and Aubrey Miles revealed that actress-TV host Kris Aquino was instrumental in getting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo shares &lsquo;next big goal&rsquo; after acquiring Spain property

Bea Alonzo shares ‘next big goal’ after acquiring Spain property

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
Bea Alonzo has no grand party plans when she turns 35 on Oct. 17.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with