Vice Ganda defends Ivana Alawi's appearance in MMFF movie trailer

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda responded to criticism over Ivana Alawi's appearance in their upcoming movie "Partners In Crime.”

Social media users criticized Ivana's look in the trailer released last Monday.

In his Twitter account, Vice defended Ivana's look, saying there's nothing wrong for a curly hair girl to straighten her hair.

"Anung mali pag ginusto at pinili ng isang taong kulot ang buhok na ipaunat ang buhok nya? Walang mali sa kulot. At wala ring mali kung gusto nyang ipaunat ito. Ang mali ay ang baluktot ang pananaw mo at nagpapanggap kang tuwid! Ang mali ay ung ang nega nega nega mo!!!!!" Vice said.

Vice also replied to a Twitter user saying, "As a curly-haired morena, I pray na walang part sa movie na gawing katatawanan ang looks ni Ivana. Otherwise, it's gonna be offensive for me. And disappointing towards Vice Ganda."

"Makakaasa kang walang ganun," Vice replied.

He also replied to a post saying, "The point kasi meme is Ivana having curly hair then may makeover scene tapos magiging straight yung hair nya. Also, morena pa skin nya. For sure after the makeover magiging fairer yung complexion nya portraying na mas maganda yung may fair skin and straight hair."

“Have u watched the film yet? Girl 4 sequences pa lang nashu-shoot namin. Don’t stress urself," he replied.

An entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival this December, "Partners In Crime" marks the Star Cinema's return to the big screen. The film is directed by hitmaker Cathy Garcia Molina.

