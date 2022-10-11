^

Entertainment

Philippines' Chelsea Fernandez crowned Miss Globe 2022 head-to-head challenge winner

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
October 11, 2022 | 3:03pm
Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Lovely Fernandez
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2022 Chelsea Lovely Fernandez won the head-to-head battle at the close of interpellations among Miss Globe 2022 Top 20 finalists.

At the culmination of the challenge, she locked horns with Miss United Arab Emirates (UAE), who, like her, also received a perfect score from the jurors.

To break the tie, the judges decided that all the semifinalists vote between the last two ladies standing, to determine the champion. And the Philippines prevailed!

Of the 20 contenders, Prisa Abah of Ghana was in fifth place. Sofia Donado of Colombia was in fourth place. Cleopatra Jones of the United States of America was in the third spot, while Anamaria Babau of the UAE was in second place.

Outgoing queen Maureen Montagne, also from The Philippines, crowned Chelsea as the challenge winner in a no-frills ceremony right after the competition. She also crowned the challenge winners of the Talent and Bikini shows earlier in the week.

The Miss Globe Organization also reminded pageant fans to continue voting for their favorite candidates as the one receiving the highest number of votes automatically qualifies for the Top 15 semifinal round.

In the MGO web site, the organization laid out the online voting mechanics, as follows:

  • Go to the official Miss Globe Organization web site, https://themissglobe.com/participants2022.
  • Scroll down and look for the country (for example, Philippines, Chelsea Fernandez) you want to vote for.
  • Indicate the number of votes then proceed to the PayPal checkout link. Take note that US$ 1 is equivalent to one vote only.
  • Spread the word. Let's support and help our queens.

The 2022 Miss Globe coronation night is this Saturday, October 15 (October16 in Manila) and will be live-streamed through Miss Globe's YouTube channel. Stay tuned!

