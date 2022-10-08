Piolo Pascual, Lovi Poe shower praises on each other

Piolo Pascual and Lovi Poe heaped praises on each other as they marked the end of their first ABS-CBN series together, Flower of Evil.

The psychological romance-thriller, which was produced under the business unit Dreamscape Entertainment, is the Philippine adaptation of the hit South Korean drama of the same title, which tells the story of a female police detective and her husband who gets accused as a serial killer.

“I pray that I get to work with Piolo again kasi parang nakakabitin. I feel like there’s so much more that we can do. We spent like how many months together and I feel like there’s so much more that we could give,” said Lovi of her leading man during a recent presscon.

The actress joined the presscon through a videocall because she’s currently in Europe working on an unspecified project.

Lovi on Piolo: ‘A leader on set.’

“I would love to do a movie with him. We’ve talked about this before. Kahit nga mag MMK (on TV) kami. We’ve been doing drama for a while and you guys don’t know or realize how funny he is behind the cameras. So, that’s something that I want people to see more of him,” she added.

As for Piolo, what struck him the most about working with Lovi was how much of a chameleon she was. Flower of Evil marked her first project since transferring to ABS-CBN in September 2021.

Piolo on Lovi: ‘A chameleon.’

“One thing I really, really enjoyed about her is her being a chameleon. Coming into the show, siya yung bago eh, but yung binigay niya — I mean, she was always scared, she was always fearful because ang laki ng scope ng character niya. But perhaps, one thing that made it easy, chemistry-wise, she was really there,” Piolo began.

“Her innate talent, her skills, I was floored. We really just drew on each other’s emotions and it was easy for both of us because we both just wanted to make it work and make it more beautiful. We were on the same page the whole time.

“She was supporting me and I was supporting her through and through and until the end. Kaya nga nakakabitin kasi pwede pa, meron pa kayong pwedeng gawin.”

Piolo particularly recalled how Lovi tackled the action scenes. “It was a delight to watch because walang pakialam kahit maaksidente. Binato ni (co-star) Joko Diaz, (accidentally) tumama yung likod niya but she was OK. She was always game. Anything to just make it work. So I will miss that.”

Lovi, on the other hand, was quick to reciprocate the compliment by crediting Piolo as a leader on set.

“When you’re there on set, you share the same energy, and si Piolo kasi he’s kind of the… of course, our directors are the captain of the ship but Piolo is the one holding the group together,” she said.

“His energy is very contagious so when the leader gives his best, doesn’t even complain, you have no choice but to actually be the same. You have to emulate such character. Now, I understand why Piolo has always been on top. He’s always been Piolo Pascual for a reason not just because he’s an amazing actor, but also because of his character — as a person,” she said.

Meanwhile, director Darnel Villaflor shared what surprised him the most about directing the first-time tandem.

“Siguro ang pinakamagandang nakita ko (from working on this series) is still the chemistry of Piolo and Lovi na first time nagka-work. There was this one scene we shot na after watching the preview, they came across like a real married couple, para silang totoong mag-asawa. And when we saw that, I thought, this show would work because of these two, and their relationship during the shoot,” he said.

The last two episodes show Daniel (Piolo) and Iris (Lovi) risking their lives to keep their family together while trying to expose Jacob’s (Paulo Avelino) dark secrets. The couple is so close to proving Daniel’s innocence and having Jacob put behind bars after uncovering that Jacob — not Daniel — is the real accomplice of Daniel’s father, the notorious serial killer Abel (Gardo Versoza).

Daniel’s plan of setting up Jacob, however, becomes a deadly altercation, leaving both of them fighting for their lives as Iris and the police race against time to save Daniel.

Meanwhile, asked about what they could say about the fates of their characters in the finale, Lovi said, “Iris made the right choice believing in her family and standing up for his man.”

As for Piolo, he’d tell his character: “It was a really hard journey. He was accused, he was judged and he was mistreated. And it was really hard to actually forget about all his struggles. But one thing I got to say to him is, you know, you’re OK, everything is better, everything is fine and you can have a normal life again, of course, with your mahal (Lovi) and for the kid as well.”

The two-part finale streamed first on Viu, iWantTFC and IPTV (USA and Canada only) Thursday and Friday, while it will air tonight and tomorrow at 9 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, A2Z and Jeepney TV.