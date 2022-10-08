^

'It's a wonderful message': Rabiya Mateo on Miss Universe allowing moms, wives to join pageant

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 1:41pm
'It's a wonderful message': Rabiya Mateo on Miss Universe allowing moms, wives to join pageant
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo as seen in Miss Universe's International Women's Day video.
Miss Universe via YouTube, screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Rabiya Mateo supports the Miss Universe organization’s decision to let mothers and wives join the upcoming pageant. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com during the coastal cleanup by Nestle and GMA Sparke at Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat & Ecotourism Area recently, Rabiya said the essence of being a woman won’t end with having a child or getting married. 

“I have nothing against it because the world is changing and now we're being inclusive,” Rabiya said.  

“Sabi nga, 'pag nanganak ka ba you're not capable of doing things na, 'don na ba natatapos ang buhay ng babae?” she added.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Kapuso star also said that the Miss Universe organization’s decision is a powerful move. 

“So now I guess the message of the Miss Universe is to be more inclusive, more open. Women can, kahit kasal na sila, kahit may anak na sila, they can still make a difference and it's a wonderful message,” she said.  

“I think it's a powerful move,” she added.  

Rabiya was one of the Kapuso celebrities who participated at the recent coastal cleaning drivein celebration of the International Coastal Cleanup Day and its 2nd Plastic Neutrality Anniversary.

Plastic wastes are such serious problems in global pollution and are the biggest threats to the health of the oceans that sustain humanity and endangering the lives of our marine species and habitats as well as health and livelihood of the people.

In the Philippines, a market study of the World Bank showed the country generates 2.7 million tons of plastic waste every year, with estimated 20% ending up in the ocean. As such, the country is considered one of the top contributors to plastic pollution around the world.

Through a Closed Loop Cleanup initiative, the event aimed to ensure that beyond picking up, all retrieved waste will be delivered to an eco-friendly endpoint by segregating and turning them over to the LGUs and proper waste management facilities and will not end up as marine litter again.

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo is 'Chika Minute' correspondent on '24 Oras'

