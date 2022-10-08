^

Entertainment

Toni Gonzaga as press secretary? Cristy Fermin says ‘puwedeng pwede’ but..

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 8, 2022 | 2:25pm
Toni Gonzaga as press secretary? Cristy Fermin says â€˜puwedeng pwedeâ€™ but..
Toni Gonzaga during an exclusive interview with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Youtube / Toni Gonzaga Studio

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin believed that Toni Gonzaga is fit to work as President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s press secretary but said that it’s not the forte of the host. 

In the recent episode of Cristy Ferminute, Cristy discussed the topic after social media users pointed to Toni to be the press secretary after her husband Paul Soriano declined the offer. 

“Dahil marespeto po na tinanggihan ni Direk Paul ang posisyon, ang daming nagsasabi na, 'Kung ayaw ni Direk Paul, e 'di si Toni Gonzaga na lang ang gawing press secretary,’” Cristy said. 

“Unang-una, kung kapasidad po ang pag-uusapan, pwedeng pwede po si Toni Gonzaga na maging press secretary. Pero hindi naman po ito papasukin ni Toni, iba naman po ang takbo ng kanyang karera kaysa dito sa makukulong siya sa mundo ng pulitika. Hindi po ito ang kanyang linya, kung baga,” she added. 

Paul recently admitted that there was an offer for him to become Marcos Jr.'s new press secretary.

He said via an ABS-CBN News report that he declined the offer for the position because he believes the post needs more qualified people.

“Yes, there was a conversation, but I feel that the position needs more qualified people to help the president,“ Soriano said.

“I can be of better service behind the scenes working with the president‘s media and communications team,” he added. 

RELATED: Paul Soriano offered to replace Trixie Angeles as press secretary

Paul is the nephew of First Lady Lisa Araneta Marcos through her first cousin, director Gines Soriano. — Video from OnePH YouTube channel

CRISTY FERMIN

EXPECT TONI GONZAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Social media users criticized TV host Boy Abunda's style as one of the judges in the season finale of "Drag Race Philipp...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

'Dead in two years': Vicki Belo reveals she had stage 3 breast cancer

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity doctor Vicki Belo revealed that she had stage 3 breast cancer in 2016. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Kapamilya news anchor Zen Hernandez is rumored to be dating fellow journalist Atom Araullo after the latter posted a photo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dina Bonnevie shows the importance of doing &lsquo;ego check&rsquo;

Dina Bonnevie shows the importance of doing ‘ego check’

By MJ Marfori | 15 hours ago
“Hindi napapanganak ang artista na magpapahintay sa akin ng five hours! Goodbye!”
Entertainment
fbtw
Spanish filmfest returns with over 20 movies, in-person screenings

Spanish filmfest returns with over 20 movies, in-person screenings

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
The 21st edition of PELÍCULA-Spanish Film Festival officially started last Wednesday night with the special screening...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'It's a wonderful message': Rabiya Mateo on Miss Universe allowing moms, wives to join pageant

'It's a wonderful message': Rabiya Mateo on Miss Universe allowing moms, wives to join pageant

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Rabiya Mateo supports the Miss Universe organization’s decision to let moms and wives...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I respect her so much': Bea Alonzo breaks silence on Lolit Solis' tirades

'I respect her so much': Bea Alonzo breaks silence on Lolit Solis' tirades

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo finally broke her silence about the verbal attacks on her by veteran showbiz columnist Lolit S...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Icing sa ibabaw ng cupcake': Kim Chiu says Xian Lim is 'Mr. Right' but no wedding bells ringing soon

'Icing sa ibabaw ng cupcake': Kim Chiu says Xian Lim is 'Mr. Right' but no wedding bells ringing soon

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu revealed that no wedding bells are ringing anytime soon for her and on- and off-screen partner...
Entertainment
fbtw
Amid dating rumors, Bella Racelis greets Joshua Garcia on his birthday

Amid dating rumors, Bella Racelis greets Joshua Garcia on his birthday

4 hours ago
Vlogger Bella Racelis took to Instagram on October 7 to share a birthday greeting for Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia, who she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sparkada talents ready to chase their showbiz dreams

Sparkada talents ready to chase their showbiz dreams

By Jerry Donato | 15 hours ago
After naming its Next Brightest Stars, Sparkle came to introduce GMA 7’s newest barkada known as Sparkada early this...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with