Toni Gonzaga as press secretary? Cristy Fermin says â€˜puwedeng pwedeâ€™ but..

Toni Gonzaga as press secretary? Cristy Fermin says ‘puwedeng pwede’ but..

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran entertainment columnist Cristy Fermin believed that Toni Gonzaga is fit to work as President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s press secretary but said that it’s not the forte of the host.

In the recent episode of Cristy Ferminute, Cristy discussed the topic after social media users pointed to Toni to be the press secretary after her husband Paul Soriano declined the offer.

“Dahil marespeto po na tinanggihan ni Direk Paul ang posisyon, ang daming nagsasabi na, 'Kung ayaw ni Direk Paul, e 'di si Toni Gonzaga na lang ang gawing press secretary,’” Cristy said.

“Unang-una, kung kapasidad po ang pag-uusapan, pwedeng pwede po si Toni Gonzaga na maging press secretary. Pero hindi naman po ito papasukin ni Toni, iba naman po ang takbo ng kanyang karera kaysa dito sa makukulong siya sa mundo ng pulitika. Hindi po ito ang kanyang linya, kung baga,” she added.

Paul recently admitted that there was an offer for him to become Marcos Jr.'s new press secretary.

He said via an ABS-CBN News report that he declined the offer for the position because he believes the post needs more qualified people.

“Yes, there was a conversation, but I feel that the position needs more qualified people to help the president,“ Soriano said.

“I can be of better service behind the scenes working with the president‘s media and communications team,” he added.

Paul is the nephew of First Lady Lisa Araneta Marcos through her first cousin, director Gines Soriano. — Video from OnePH YouTube channel