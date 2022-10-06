^

Heart Evangelista confirms appearance in Netflix series 'Bling Empire'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 11:14am
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista confirmed that she will be appearing in the American reality series "Bling Empire" Season 3. 

In her Twitter account, Heart revealed that she was set to shoot for the Netflix show. 

“Bling on Netflix in about 30ish minutes. See you," she wrote.

Heart appeared in the 9th episode together with Kane Lim and his friends in a Filipino-inspired party. 

The socialite also shared a fan tweet with her and Kane in a photo. She described her experience in the series as a "fun cameo."

"It was a fun cameo. Thank you Bling Empire for the sweetest party :) to Kane and Kelly you are angels," Heart said. 

Heart confirmed last February that she will be appearing in a Netflix show but kept mum if it's "Bling Empire."

“I can’t say if it’s Bling or something else, but definitely, I did film for a show in Netflix,” she said. 

“Hindi ko alam, sa totoo lang, kung kailan siya lalabas kasi anything abroad siguro, parang hindi mo siya aasahan because it’s really destiny for me if you want to achieve anything in Hollywood with like career path,” she added. 

