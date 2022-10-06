Paulo Avelino admits still going out with Janine Gutierrez despite no project together

Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez at the press conference of "Ngayon Kaya" last June 1, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino revealed that he and rumored girlfriend Janina Gutierrez are still hanging out despite that they have no project together at the moment.

During the finale press conference of "Flower of Evil" last Tuesday, Paulo said their communication continues.

“Okay naman. Nag-uusap. Lumalabas pa rin,” he said.

When asked what's his birthday gift to Janine, who celebrated her 33rd birthday last October 2, he laughingly said: "Prayers and good health."

“Hindi pa siya nagse-celebrate nang buo so makikita natin kapag may party na,” Paulo said.

Paulo wished her on-screen partner with more projects to come.

“Even busier and better career this latter end of 2022 and 2023,” he said.

Watch the killer finale of “Flower of Evil” first on Viu, iWantTFC, and IPTV (USA and Canada only) this Thursday (October 6) and Friday (October 7) at 8 p.m. and on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and Jeepney TV on Saturday (October 8) and Sunday (October 9) at 9 p.m.

