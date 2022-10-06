^

Entertainment

Paulo Avelino admits still going out with Janine Gutierrez despite no project together

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 6, 2022 | 11:31am
Paulo Avelino admits still going out with Janine Gutierrez despite no project together
Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez at the press conference of "Ngayon Kaya" last June 1, 2022.
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino revealed that he and rumored girlfriend Janina Gutierrez are still hanging out despite that they have no project together at the moment.

During the finale press conference of "Flower of Evil" last Tuesday, Paulo said their communication continues. 

“Okay naman. Nag-uusap. Lumalabas pa rin,” he said. 

When asked what's his birthday gift to Janine, who celebrated her 33rd birthday last October 2, he laughingly said: "Prayers and good health."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Paulo Avelino (@pauavelino)

“Hindi pa siya nagse-celebrate nang buo so makikita natin kapag may party na,” Paulo said. 

Paulo wished her on-screen partner with more projects to come. 

“Even busier and better career this latter end of 2022 and 2023,” he said. 

Watch the killer finale of “Flower of Evil” first on Viu, iWantTFC, and IPTV (USA and Canada only) this Thursday (October 6) and Friday (October 7) at 8 p.m. and on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and Jeepney TV on Saturday (October 8) and Sunday (October 9) at 9 p.m.

RELATED: Amid Moira-Jason breakup, Paulo Avelino, Janine Gutierrez still believe in true love

JANINE GUTIERRREZ

PAULO AVELINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

Who is Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo's rumored new girlfriend?

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya news anchor Zen Hernandez is rumored to be dating fellow journalist Atom Araullo after the latter posted a photo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Herlene Budol accuses ex 'Wowowin' manager of 'budol' on Raffy Tulfo show

Herlene Budol accuses ex 'Wowowin' manager of 'budol' on Raffy Tulfo show

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, turned to Raffy Tulfo's program "Wanted...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Baka kasuhan mo po ako': Kim Chiu declines to comment on Vhong Navarro's case
play

'Baka kasuhan mo po ako': Kim Chiu declines to comment on Vhong Navarro's case

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Philstar.com asked how Kim Chiu and the rest of the cast of "It's Showtime" are coping without Navarro, who is currently detained...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray remembers Miss Universe win with Ne-Yo's Manila return

Catriona Gray remembers Miss Universe win with Ne-Yo's Manila return

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Award-winning R&B singer Ne-Yo is coming back to the Philippines in January next year to perform his greatest and latest...
Entertainment
fbtw
From Jollibee model to sexy star: Who is Sandro Marcos' rumored girlfriend Alexa Miro?
play

From Jollibee model to sexy star: Who is Sandro Marcos' rumored girlfriend Alexa Miro?

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Photos of actress Alexa Miro and Ilocos Norte Rep. Sandro Marcos having a good time in Singapore F1 Grand Prix last Saturday...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Filipino artists Ylona Garcia, Zack Tabudlo join Zedd at international music fest 'Head in the Clouds'

Filipino artists Ylona Garcia, Zack Tabudlo join Zedd at international music fest 'Head in the Clouds'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Filipino artists Ylona Garcia and Zack Tabudlo are just among the few big names that make up the line-up of the upcoming "Head...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

Boy Abunda's 'Drag Race Philippines' judging style draws flak

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Social media users criticized TV host Boy Abunda's style as one of the judges in the season finale of "Drag Race Philipp...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista confirms appearance in Netflix series 'Bling Empire'

Heart Evangelista confirms appearance in Netflix series 'Bling Empire'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista confirmed that she will be appearing in the American reality series "Bling Empire" Season...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ha Ji Won teams up with Kwon Sang Woo, Kang Ha Neul in new TV drama

Ha Ji Won teams up with Kwon Sang Woo, Kang Ha Neul in new TV drama

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Original Hallyu stars Ha Ji-won and Kwon Sang-woo will team up with this generation's major Korean star, "Scarlet Heart Ryeo"...
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana calls for end to all forms of animal fighting

Carla Abellana calls for end to all forms of animal fighting

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actress and animal welfare advocate Carla Abellana reiterated her call to stop pitting animals against each for sport.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with