Miss International gives important reminders ahead of 2022 pageant

MANILA, Philippines — It's pageant season once again! And one of the most anticipated competitions this year is that of the Miss International quest. Having been postponed twice due to the global pandemic, the pageant will finally push through in mid-December.

In a social media post, spokesperson Stephen Diaz wrote down important points to consider when delegates write their one-minute speech, as a sort of template to follow for those lucky to qualify for the final round.

First, candidates need not mention their names anymore. The host usually calls out the name of the finalist and the country she represents. It is a given!

She must start with a remarkable introduction by either using a popular quote from a famous person, ask a question, or share a short but intesting story.

Diaz suggested that the ladies make their speeches personal. He continued that they could share a unique personal experience. They may choose to share something about their chosen profession and what they exactly do in the exercise thereof. Or, they could easily share a specific activity that they have underwent in the past.

The candidates, he pointed out, should never cry nor apologize under any circumstances. And that they should always smile and be themselves.

More importantly, the delegates should refrain from promising something that they have not yet done.

And lastly, each of the finalists should end their speeches with a reliable goal in mind.

Binibining Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, who will represent the country in the forthcoming pageant, is busy training with her Aces & Queens family - both for her technical skills set and her speech for the final show.

In an earlier social media post, Diaz also said that the Gate Hotel by Hulic in Ginza will be the official residence of the delegates for the December pageant.

The 60th Miss International coronation night will unfold at the Tokyo Dome City Hall on December 13. Stay tuned!

