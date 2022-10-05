^

Robin Padilla takes, passes drug test at PDEA amid mandatory drug test plan for stars

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 1:08pm
Actor Robin Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Incumbent senator and actor Robin Padilla submitted himself for a drug test at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA) office.

As seen in photos posted on Padilla's official Facebook account, the entertainer and politician was accompanied by colleagues from both industries as he filled up papers and gave a urine sample.

"Naniniwala po ako na kung may dapat pong sumailalim sa mga ganitong klase ng test, kailangan itong pangunahan ng mga opisyal sa gobyerno kagaya po ng inyong lingkod," Padilla wrote in the caption for one of his posts.

Later photos showed that Padilla passed the drug test as he tested negative for Methamphetamine, MDMA or ecstasy, and their motabolites, as well as THC metabolite (marijuana).

"Ang ginagawa natin ang kadugtong pa rin ng kampanya ng ating dating pangulo," Padilla said in the live video, referring to former President Rodrigo Duterte's so-called "war on drugs."

Authorities clamping down on illegal drugs should continue, Padilla added, and that individuals should do their part by helping capture drug leaders rather than making life difficult.

Padilla encouraged the public to voluntarily submit themselves to drug tests like he did instead of waiting for mandatory instructions.

"Lahat po ng may problema sa droga sa bansa ay nahihirapan, so ang ginagawa natin ay pagtutulungan," Padilla ended.

Rep. Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte), chair of the House of Representatives Committee on Dangerous Drugs, had previously proposed that celebrities should undergo a drug test first before starting with new projects.

In response to Barbers' proposal, Padilla said that requiring workers in the entertainment industry to undergo mandatory drug tests would be a violation of their rights.

"Hindi maaaring obligahin ang sinuman na magpa-drug test, dahil maaaring labag ito sa kanilang karapatang pantao. Mas mainam kung boluntaryo ang kanilang drug test — para na rin ito sa kanilang kapakanan at kaligtasan," Padilla said then.

The actor-senator also added, "Mas nararapat na sumailalim sa drug test ang ating mga opisyal at kawani ng pamahalaan — na may tungkuling magbigay ng mabuting halimbawa para sa kapwa nating Pilipino."

