^

Entertainment

'Pagkat kulang ang dala kong pera': Eraserheads fans react to reunion concert ticket prices

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 4, 2022 | 11:04am
'Pagkat kulang ang dala kong pera': Eraserheads fans react to reunion concert ticket prices
OPM band Eraserheads
Huling El Bimbo via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) iconic band Eraserheads finally released the tickets prices of their upcoming reunion concert "Huling El Bimbo" happening on December 22 in SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque. 

In its official Facebook page, the concert's organizer revealed that tickets will be available by tomorrow. 

Ticket prices are P17,260 for the moshpit section, P14,610 for VIP, P12,180 for platinum, P9,740 for gold, P5,480 for silver and P3,050 for bronze. 

"Isama mo ang girlfriend mo at kahit sinong may gusto… 2 days left till ticket sales open! Tickets are also available online!" the page wrote, referring to Eraserheads' song, "Overdrive."

Social media users, however, also used the lyrics of Eraserheads' songs to react to the tickets' prices. 

“Sana ‘Para sa Masa’ rin ang presyo,” a Facebook user commented on the post. 

"Pare ko, mayroon akong problema," another Facebook user wrote, referring to the song "Pare Ko." 

"Sana'y hindi nakita. Sana'y walang problema. Pagkat kulang ang dala kong pera," a Twitter user wrote, referring to the song "Magasin."

The band announced recently that there are only P50,000 tickets available. 

Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 after a decade of making one hit after another that included the classics "Ang Huling El Bimbo," "Magasin," "Alapaap," "Fruitcake," "Ligaya" and "Pare Ko." 

In 2008, they held a reunion concert but it was cut short after frontman Ely Buendia had to be rushed to the hospital for chest pains. A year later in March 2009, the foursome reunited onstage for their reunion concert "The Final Set" in Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.  

RELATED: 'Parang sweepstakes': Eraserheads reunion concert tickets available by October 5

ERASERHEADS

ERASERHEADS REUNION CONCERT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Baka kasuhan mo po ako': Kim Chiu declines to comment on Vhong Navarro's case
play

'Baka kasuhan mo po ako': Kim Chiu declines to comment on Vhong Navarro's case

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Philstar.com asked how Kim Chiu and the rest of the cast of "It's Showtime" are coping without Navarro, who is currently detained...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Habang ang iba, pasarap': Agot Isidro advises Filipinos to save up

'Habang ang iba, pasarap': Agot Isidro advises Filipinos to save up

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Actress Agot Isidro advised Filipinos to save up now that the country is facing a high inflation rate and a sinking peso against...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro denied to continue being detained by NBI

Vhong Navarro denied to continue being detained by NBI

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
The Taguig Regional Trial Court has denied a motion by host-actor Vhong Navarro to continue being detained by the National...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson comments on Rayver Cruz's photo with ex Bea Alonzo

Gerald Anderson comments on Rayver Cruz's photo with ex Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson deleted his comment on Rayver Cruz's post after realizing that his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bong on Vhong: Bong Revilla on Vhong Navarro rape case

Bong on Vhong: Bong Revilla on Vhong Navarro rape case

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 days ago
Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr., an actor who was formerly detained for plunder charges, offered his thoughts on the rape...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
&lsquo;U look incredible!&rsquo;: Victoria Beckham features Heart Evangelista on her IG

‘U look incredible!’: Victoria Beckham features Heart Evangelista on her IG

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Former Spice Girls member and fashion designer Victoria Beckham praised Filipina actress Heart Evangelista’s look as...
Entertainment
fbtw
A fangirl&rsquo;s account of Stray Kids&rsquo; 2-day Unveil 11 concert in Seoul

A fangirl’s account of Stray Kids’ 2-day Unveil 11 concert in Seoul

By Arielle Pizarro | 12 hours ago
Nothing ever really prepares you for the moment an artist you love takes the stage at a concert. Try to collect yourself as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Viewers get to decide on outcome of story in The Chosen One

Viewers get to decide on outcome of story in The Chosen One

By Leah Salterio | 12 hours ago
After six decades of viewing soap dramas on daytime and primetime TV, viewers are in for a landmark treat with The Chosen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta asks fans not to feel bad about Hermes Korea after she was denied entry

Sharon Cuneta asks fans not to feel bad about Hermes Korea after she was denied entry

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Sharon Cuneta today added a postscript to her original Instagram post regarding her recent trip to South Korea.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang sweepstakes': Eraserheads reunion concert tickets available by October 5

'Parang sweepstakes': Eraserheads reunion concert tickets available by October 5

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
The much-awaited Eraserheads reunion concert's tickets will be available on October 5. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with