'Pagkat kulang ang dala kong pera': Eraserheads fans react to reunion concert ticket prices

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) iconic band Eraserheads finally released the tickets prices of their upcoming reunion concert "Huling El Bimbo" happening on December 22 in SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque.

In its official Facebook page, the concert's organizer revealed that tickets will be available by tomorrow.

Ticket prices are P17,260 for the moshpit section, P14,610 for VIP, P12,180 for platinum, P9,740 for gold, P5,480 for silver and P3,050 for bronze.

"Isama mo ang girlfriend mo at kahit sinong may gusto… 2 days left till ticket sales open! Tickets are also available online!" the page wrote, referring to Eraserheads' song, "Overdrive."

Social media users, however, also used the lyrics of Eraserheads' songs to react to the tickets' prices.

“Sana ‘Para sa Masa’ rin ang presyo,” a Facebook user commented on the post.

"Pare ko, mayroon akong problema," another Facebook user wrote, referring to the song "Pare Ko."

"Sana'y hindi nakita. Sana'y walang problema. Pagkat kulang ang dala kong pera," a Twitter user wrote, referring to the song "Magasin."

The band announced recently that there are only P50,000 tickets available.

Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 after a decade of making one hit after another that included the classics "Ang Huling El Bimbo," "Magasin," "Alapaap," "Fruitcake," "Ligaya" and "Pare Ko."

In 2008, they held a reunion concert but it was cut short after frontman Ely Buendia had to be rushed to the hospital for chest pains. A year later in March 2009, the foursome reunited onstage for their reunion concert "The Final Set" in Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

