'Parang sweepstakes': Eraserheads reunion concert tickets available by October 5

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 3, 2022 | 3:37pm
In this Sept. 4, 2014 photo, sensational '90s rock band Eraserheads attends the Esquire Philippines September 2014 issue launch.
Philstar.com / Jonathan Asuncion, file

MANILA, Philippines — The much-awaited Eraserheads reunion concert's tickets will be available on October 5. 

In the concert "Huling El Bimbo's" Facebook page, the concert producer announced that there are just 50,000 tickets available. 

"Parang sweepstakes?" the page wrote, referring to the Eraserheads' song "Huwag Mo Nang Itanong."
 
"May milyon-milyong Eraserheads fans, pero 50,000 lang ang makakasama namin sa Huling El Bimbo Concert 2022. Isa ka ba sa kanila? Ticket sales start on October 5!" it added. 

The iconic band will be finally reuniting for a grand concert on December 22 in SMDC Festival Grounds in Paranaque City. 

The "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert was confirmed by Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro on their respective social media accounts. 

"See you! Huling El Bimbo Concert 12.22.2022," Buddy wrote on Instagram. 

The announcement came after Eraserheads members posted a cryptic post on their respective social media accounts last weekend. 

Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 after a decade of making one hit after another that included the classics "Ang Huling El Bimbo," "Magasin," "Alapaap," "Fruitcake," "Ligaya" and "Pare Ko." 

In 2008, they held a reunion concert but it was cut short after Buendia had to be rushed to the hospital for chest pains. A year later in March 2009, the foursome reunited onstage for their reunion concert "The Final Set" in Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.  

