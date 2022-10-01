'Walang mean bone si Kris': Lolit Solis reveals Kris Aquino offered medical helpÂ Â  Â 

'Walang mean bone si Kris': Lolit Solis reveals Kris Aquino offered medical help

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz columnist Lolit Solis revealed that Kris Aquino offered to help in her dialysis despite the actress' own health condition.

In her Instagram account, Lolit said Kris reach out to her upon learning that she is undergoing dialysis.

"Kaya hindi ko puwede hindi mahalin si Kris Aquino dahil lagi siyang ready to help out kung kailangan mo siya, Salve," Lolit said.

"Dahil nasabi sa kanya ni Ronite @dpersonalshopperph na nagda dialysis ako kaagad niyang pinatawag si Alvin para alamin kung ano kailangan ko at ibibigay niya agad. To think na meron siyang sakit at nasa abroad siya," she added, referring to Kris' loyal assistant, Alvin.

Lolit expressed her gratitude to the "Queen of All Media" despite their love and hate relationship.

"Talagang kahit love/hate ang relationship namin dalawa, hindi talaga nalimutan ni Kris Aquino ang naging friendship namin," she said.

"Kahit kelan sasabihin ko na walang mean bone si Kris, puwede na naughty siya, tactless pero magaan at bukas palad siya dahil mabait ang puso niya," she added.

The veteran showbiz columnist wishes Kris to gain her strength for her two boys, Josh and Bimby.

"More than anything gusto ko gumaling si Kris para sa mga anak niya. Sana naman anuman ang sakit niya gumaling na at maging energetic siya uli," Lolit said.

"Kris Aquino will always be special sa lahat ng tao na natulungan niya, sa mga kaibigan niya, at lalo na sa nagmamahal sa kanya. Pagaling ka Kris, don't stress yourself sa mga bagay na walang kuwenta, you are loved and you are worth the love. Thank you, will always remember your sweetness and kindness. Salamat talaga," she added.

Kris is currently undergoing treatments in the United States for her numerous autoimmune diseases.

