Filipina actress Max Collins joins Hollywood show 'Almost Paradise'

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 30, 2022 | 8:45am
MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Max Collins is set to star opposite American actor Christian Kane in the Filipino-American television show "Almost Paradise," which was recently greenlit for a second season.

Collins confirmed her inclusion in the series billed as the "first American television show filmed entirely in the Philippines" in an Instagram post with Kane, who portrays ex-drug enforcement officer Alex Walker.

"Secret's out! I'm part of Almost Paradise season 2!" Collins wrote in the caption. "So lucky I get to work with this action star, Christian Kane."

Kane congratulated Collins by commenting on her post, "We are all happy to have you. You rocked it!! More to come!"

In a post on his own Instagram account, Kane said it was a lot of fun working with Collins and referred to the two of them as "beauty and the beast."

"Almost Paradise" follows Kane's Walker who moves to Cebu after forced retirement, but the criminal world keeps drawing him back into a familiar line of work.

Several Filipino actors appeared in the show's debut season like Nonie Buencamino, Ces Quesada, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Lotlot de Leon, Raymond Bagatsing, Ketchup Eusebio, Ryan Eigenmann, Richard Yap, and young artists AC Bonifacio, Elijah Canlas, and Zaijan Jaranilla.

The series is co-produced by Filipino-American filmmaker Dean Devlin, a frequent collaborator of director Roland Emmerich, who produced and wrote Hollywood blockbusters "Independence Day," "Godzilla," and "Stargate."

"Almost Paradise" Season 2 is currently filming in Cebu, with Kane frequently posting updates on Instagram.

