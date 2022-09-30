Gerald Anderson comments on Rayver Cruz's photo with ex Bea Alonzo

Actor Gerald Anderson’s advice on how to get through a breakup: “Find something positive to do for your energies, because after a break-up, marami tayong kinikimkim.”

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson deleted his comment on Rayver Cruz's post after realizing that his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo is included in the photo.

Rayver posted on his Instagram account a photo of him, rumored girlfriend Julia Anne San Jose, Dingdong Dantes and Bea Alonzo in the USA.

“Back in the city of angels,” he captioned the post.

Gerald commented on the post saying, "Without me?" and a sad emoji.

He, however, deleted the post after realizing Bea is in the photo.

The Kapuso celebrities are in the US in celebration of GMA Pinoy TV's 17th anniversary.

Gerald and Bea broke up in 2019 after the actress said that the actor "ghosted" her.

RELATED: Gerald Anderson admits that marriage is already on his mind