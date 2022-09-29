Piolo Pascual reinvents himself in new roles, original stories

As an actor and film producer, Piolo says, ‘It’s important for us (actors) to reinvent ourselves in terms of roles that we do. I make it a point to do things that I haven’t done before… There are so many scripts and projects that we could do. But we have to choose and really make sure that (the story is) not rehashed or not remake, but something original, something that would pique your interest and would make you really think and learn from it.’

Piolo Pascual has broadened his creative horizons with his pursuits in acting, hosting, singing and the most recent, film producing. His visibility and relevance carry on to the new normal. In fact, he has a lot on his plate.

“I’m doing a tour with Jericho Rosales this whole month of November in the US and Canada,” the actor gave The STAR updates on what to expect from him in the last quarter of the year and early next year in a recent phone interview. “Before the year ends, I still have one more movie that I hope to do. It’s with Cornerstone and, of course, with Spring Films and then, there are two other films that I’m supposed to do at the beginning of the year. I’m doing another series for Netflix come January, kaya dire-diretso pa rin (so work continues).”

The collaboration between Cornerstone and his film production is about a father and son, which will be directed by Thop Nazareno. “We’re still working on the logistics, but hopefully, it’s with a Cornerstone artist,” said he.

The film that he produced under Spring Films titled, Walang KaParis, with Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez, has been acquired by a streaming platform. They filmed it in Paris, added Piolo, who also finished Real Life Fiction with Jasmine Curtis-Smith and Bangsa of director Brillante Mendoza last year.

Piolo with Beautéderm president and CEO Rhea Anicoche-Tan.

Antoinette Jadaone will direct his Netflix series, the follow-up to Piolo’s My Papa Pi and the now airing Flower of Evil. A movie with Bianca Umali is also in the pipeline.

On the side, Piolo remains a brand ambassador of Beautéderm, whose partnership with him started in 2020, for its oral care essentials, Koreisu Family Toothpaste and Koreisu Whitening Toothpaste, this time around.

“It’s actually very important for us because we face the camera and (we) have to look presentable,” answered Piolo when asked about the importance of smile (and having good oral hygiene) in his profession, “and not just that, (it’s also) out of concern, of course, with your fellow actors and whoever you are with, you’re supposed to really be hygienic for their sake as well. It gives you confidence and you’ve become more comfortable, of course, when you know that you have good oral hygiene. So, it’s really very important.” These products of Beautéderm, whose president and CEO is Rhea Anicoche-Tan, are daily essentials of Piolo to maintain excellent oral health, as he said in a statement. “These are all-natural products that are not only hygienic but (they) add an extra layer of protection against germs and viruses.”

When he smiles, Piolo shared, “it’s coming from within… when you’re happy about something, it just forces you to smile… it (that certain sense of happiness) gets to be brought out through your smile.” Yes, smiling is important because it warms the heart.

As for his acting career that spans for more than two decades now, Piolo sees the value of reinvention and the need for it.

“I think it’s important for us to reinvent ourselves in terms of roles that we do,” said he. “For me, as an artist and as an actor, I make it a point to do things that I haven’t done before, or at least something different.”

“Whenever I get to read a script and I see a potential in it, I always talk to the writer and the director to make some changes that, at least, you know, would give the story a different approach in terms of the things that I’ve done already before,” added he.

“It’s a conscious effort to not do something similar, just to be able to, I guess, do something out of the box. The reason why I accepted Flower of Evil was because it was something different. And then, when I did My Papa Pi, the sitcom, I said, ‘OK, this is something different as well.’”

Piolo navigates his career by heading to the path where characters and stories should excite and thrill the creative in him.

“And then, I would move mountains to be able to do it,” said Piolo, whose team has been talking to producers, who need content.

“There are so many scripts and there are so many projects that we could do,” said he. “But we have to choose and really make sure that (the story is) not rehashed or not remake, but something original. I’m always for something original, something that would pique your interest and would make you really think and learn from it.”

As a producer his goals are to educate and entertain audiences “and make sure that they pick up a thing or two from the film,” said he.

Away from the klieg lights, Piolo is proud father to Iñigo, who has gotten a foothold in Hollywood, via the TV series Monarch, and is happy about his son’s career feat. His pieces of advice to Iñigo are: “Discipline, to always be hungry for something, to always be challenged and not just to rest on your laurels.”

Piolo added that since the international scene is a bigger stage, with better artists in it, “I always tell him to have (and put) his best foot forward, to always give his best, to not be complacent but to always learn and strive to be better, to be the best in his chosen field and to just continue growing.”

Speaking of continuity in and commitment to growth, Piolo will keep on pursuing new and uncharted territories in acting.