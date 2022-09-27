Prince William 'simply can't forgive' Prince Harry â€” royal expert

^

Prince William 'simply can't forgive' Prince Harry — royal expert

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 12:47pm
In this file photo taken on July 10, 2018 Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 to watch a military fly-past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force (RAF). Princes William and Harry on January 13, 2020 put on a rare joint front to dismiss a "false story" speculating about their relationship, as senior royals met for talks about the younger brother's future. "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful," they said.
MANILA, Philippines — Vanity Fair's correspondent for the British royal family Katie Nicholl claimed that Prince William "simply cannot forgive" his brother Prince Harry and are unlikely to repair their now-strained relationship.

Nicholl was on the television program "Dan Wootton Tonight," promoting her upcoming book, "The New Royals - Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown," where she made the claim about the two princes.

"William simply can’t forgive [Harry], not just for his behavior and what he’s done and how he’s done it, but look at how much now rests on William," said Nicholls.

The author added William even considered Harry as his "wingman," "Now he’s doing it on his own. Thank goodness he’s got Kate by his side."

These claims come about following the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the princes' grandmother, which saw William and Harry briefly reunited to perform royal duties together.

Related: In photos: Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral in the eyes of a Filipino

Nicholls discusses in her book the aftermath of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle deciding to step away from the royal family and move to the United States to begin a new life, including William and Kate feeling "relieved" that "the drama was gone."

According to a source close to the late Queen, Elizabeth was very hurt by Harry and Meghan's departure, even disappointed that they didn't bring their children to an annual "sleepover" she hosts in the family's Sandringham residence.

"[The Queen] was very hurt and told me, 'I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore'," the source told Nicholls.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away last September 8 at the age of 96 and was succeeded by her eldest son Charles, William and Harry's father. William is now next in line for the throne while Harry is fifth in line.

RELATED: Line of succession to the British throne

