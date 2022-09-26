^

Entertainment

'Our justice system is so flawed': 'President' Nadine Lustre reacts to SUV driver's running over of lady street sweeper

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 26, 2022 | 2:01pm
'Our justice system is so flawed': 'President' Nadine Lustre reacts to SUV driver's running over of lady street sweeper
Nadine Lustre in an image posted on Instagram in December 2021.
Nadine Lustre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre expressed her anger and disappointment to the driver of an SUV (sport utility vehicle) that recently ran over an old lady street sweeper in Paranaque. 

On her Twitter account, Nadine shared in a now deleted post the CCTV (closed-circuit television) video of the incident.

“Di ko maexplain yung galit ko,” Nadine wrote. 

“Not buying the whole 'unaware' bs. Mararamdaman mo naman siguro kung may nabangga ka,” she wrote in another post. 

Nadine also questioned the country's justice system as she symphatized with the victim. 

“Our justice system is so flawed we don’t even know if this issue will be handled accordingly. Naiiyak talaga ako para kay lola at sa pamilya niya,” she said. 

Nadine, who is fondly called "President" by her fans and who addressed her fans as "President" in a campaign video last elections, explained the she deleted her first tweet because she realized it's trigerring. 

Related: 'President' Nadine Lustre nanawagang iboto si Robredo sa pagkapangulo

“I deleted my tweet with the vid. Just realized that it’s very triggering,” she said. 

"TV Patrol" reported that the street sweeper was seriously injured because of the incident last Saturday, September 24. 

NADINE LUSTRE
