'Our justice system is so flawed': 'President' Nadine Lustre reacts to SUV driver's running over of lady street sweeper

Nadine Lustre in an image posted on Instagram in December 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre expressed her anger and disappointment to the driver of an SUV (sport utility vehicle) that recently ran over an old lady street sweeper in Paranaque.

On her Twitter account, Nadine shared in a now deleted post the CCTV (closed-circuit television) video of the incident.

“Di ko maexplain yung galit ko,” Nadine wrote.

“Not buying the whole 'unaware' bs. Mararamdaman mo naman siguro kung may nabangga ka,” she wrote in another post.

Our justice system is so flawed we don’t even know if this issue will be handled accordingly.

Naiiyak talaga ako para kay lola at sa pamilya niya. — Nadine Lustre (@hello_nadine) September 25, 2022

Nadine also questioned the country's justice system as she symphatized with the victim.

“Our justice system is so flawed we don’t even know if this issue will be handled accordingly. Naiiyak talaga ako para kay lola at sa pamilya niya,” she said.

Nadine, who is fondly called "President" by her fans and who addressed her fans as "President" in a campaign video last elections, explained the she deleted her first tweet because she realized it's trigerring.

“I deleted my tweet with the vid. Just realized that it’s very triggering,” she said.

"TV Patrol" reported that the street sweeper was seriously injured because of the incident last Saturday, September 24.

