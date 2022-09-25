Bb. Pilipinas 2022 queens aim for triple victory at international pageants

MANILA, Philippines — Three Binibining Pilipinas 2022 queens will try to score a triple victory for the country in their respective international pageants in October.

Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental Gabrielle Camille Basiano is eyeing a back-to-back win for the Philippines at the Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt on Oct. 14 (Oct. 15 in Manila). The current titleholder is Binibini Cinderella Obenita.

A day after that, Binibining Pilipinas Globe Chelsea Fernandez will also aim for a back-to-back win at the Miss Globe tilt on Oct. 15 (Oct. 16 in Manila) in Tirania, Albania. Philippines’ representative Maureen Montagne bagged the Miss Globe title last year.

Lastly, Binibining Pilipinas Grand International Roberta Angela Tamondong will attempt to bring home the very first Miss Grand International (MGI) crown for the Philippines on Oct. 25 in Bali, Indonesia.

During the send-off program held last Monday at the Novotel Manila in Araneta City, the three beauty queens shared how ready they are and expressed high hopes to win the crown for the country.

Roberta said she is “getting better and better every day.” “Today is going to be the best day of our lives. That’s one of my mantras every time that I wake up. I’m a very emotional person. As you can see from my crowning moment, I cried instantly. Because being crowned in Bb. Pilipinas is such a huge achievement for me not just for myself but also for my supporters, for my family and my team.”

“After we won, we got to work (immediately)… But that doesn’t stop us (in) preparing for an international pageant. I hope in the upcoming coronation night (at) MGI, they will see the fullest potential in me to be the rightful queen that’s going to be crowned on Oct. 25,” she went on.

Roberta, nevertheless, admitted that “there were times when I felt so pressured and felt so uncertain.”

She told The STAR, “But with the love and respect that I got from my fans and my supporters, I have no problem competing internationally… You know what, I’m just gonna have fun.”

When it comes to “pasabog,” the 19-year-old stunner from Laguna shared she has been giving hints on her social media accounts as early as last week. “My national costume is somewhat related to our dream, our hopes of becoming the first queen,” she revealed. The designer of her gown is Roman Sebastian.

On the other hand, Chelsea has the “winning mindset” as she is set to compete at the Miss Globe.

“I’ve been telling this for how many times already that I’ve been representing Tacloban City for how many years and now I was given the chance to wear a Philippine sash, hindi ko po sasayangin. I would say that I am 100-percent ready,” she asserted. “Actually, last month we were busy with interviews for different media outlets. Para kaming na-stop mag-prepare.”

But she promised herself that, “When September comes, I’m gonna give my 100-percent attention to prepare and give a back-to-back win for the Philippines. I have to admit this back-to-back (win) is hard. It’s a difficult task, however, it is not impossible to achieve. With hard work and determination, I think I could definitely get it. So I hope that in October, I will be crowned as Miss Globe 2022.”

In terms of preparations, she told The STAR, “The usual, like, I also have my pasarela training with my camp, which is Kagandahang Flores. Right now, I’m more focused on my speaking skills. Because I learned that the Miss Globe organization has a head-to-head challenge. It’s (kind of a) debate with your co-delegates, so I really have to prepare for that. Kasi yun yung may malaking percentage eh para makapasok in the Top 10. So, my mentors are really preparing (me) for that (segment of the) competition.”

She assured her fans that she will share her “pasabog” on social media. “It is somehow related to me and my personality as well. I’m so excited to wear it in Albania and the color of it is also related to the Miss Globe organization. Thank you (to my) stylist and creative team.”

Gabrielle, for her part, admitted that the task “will never be easy but nobody said that it would be impossible.” Her winning mindset as of the moment is “always think positive,” as she recalled that when she was still a candidate at the local competition, negativity got the best of her. “And wala syang nagawang maganda sa akin. So this time, I’ll just go with the flow and enjoy the process and think positive.”

“Aside from that, like what Chelsea said, naging busy kami last month but this month talaga, we’ve been preparing kaya medyo nag-take din ako ng time off (from) social media para din makapag-prepare din ng dapat i-ready. Of course, I already said this before that I am here to make history (at) Miss Intercontinental and make a back-to-back (win) for the Philippines,” she furthered.

The pride of Eastern Samar also told this paper that she is feeling a “good pressure” as the competition nears. “We can never be totally ready for the competition but we are preparing for it. You would know that you are ready when you’re already there.”

As for her gown and costume, she said, “If you have been following my journey since my first time to join Bb. hanggang this year, it’s always out of the box. So this time, out of the box pa din sya and yun yung dapat abangan.”

The three hopefuls also received words of encouragement from their mentors, Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc. (BPCI) Stella Araneta through BPCI Executive Committee member Irene Jose, and BPCI queen sisters Bb. Pilipinas International 2021 Hannah Arnold, Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 Nicole Borromeo, Bb. Pilipinas first runner-up Herlene Budol and Bb. Pilipinas second runner-up Stacey Gabriel during the sendoff event.