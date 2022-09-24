Jean Garcia paints picture of selfless, empowered woman in new drama

Jean is Amelia, the main character in the upcoming GMA Afternoon Prime family drama series, Nakarehas Na Puso, whom the actress describes as someone who ‘dreams to have a good life’ but whose aspiration becomes ‘the reason for her family to fall apart.’

Jean Garcia pulls out all the stops to give Amelia Galang, the central figure in the upcoming GMA Afternoon Prime family drama series, Nakarehas Na Puso, a screen life of her own. She also delivers what is expected from her.

All this is a given with her breadth and depth of acting experience. Her character, with the help of husband Jack, played by Leandro Baldemor, tries to make ends meet for the family. Amelia is a picture of selflessness and love that goes against the image of Jean’s self-centered and vengeful Dona in Lolong. Amelia and Dona also represent the powerless and the powerful, respectively.

“We discussed the character,” said Jean of the character-building process for Amelia in a recent virtual press conference. “It’s (also) a good thing that we were done with Lolong. So, my focus is on Nakarehas Na Puso, the character of Amelia. That’s why it’s a bit easy for me playing her. The challenging part and also the cause of delay (sometimes) is (wearing) the prosthetics.” Amelia has a birth mark on her face and will sustain facial burns at the early part of the story. With luck on her side, she will have a new one that shows no traces of a tragic past.

“(There were times) when I cried three times a week,” said Jean to forebode the struggles Amelia will endure. “Grabe yung nangyari sa buhay at pamilya ng mga Galang (What happened to her family was terrible). Amelia just dreams to have a good life, and (knowing that she’s) living in dire poverty, ‘Is it a sin to dream?’ as what they say.” Her impending misfortunes may be attributed to Amelia’s social standing and lack of education and awareness about scammers.

“Sa kagustuhan ni Amelia na magkaroon ng magandang buhay ang mga anak niya, dumating sa point na yun din ang ikinabagsak at pinag-kahiwalay-hiwalay nilang pamilya (Her fervent want to give her children a good life has become the reason for her family to fall apart),” said Jean. “She is asked to deliver something, without her knowing that it is an illegal drug. That’s why it hurts her. She will get imprisoned for 16 years.” And then, time flies and grants Amelia chances to regain self-respect and win back her husband and children.

With Nakarehas Na Puso premiering on Sept. 26 and Lolong airing weeknights, Jean will be seen in the Kapuso afternoon and evening primetime slots. The veteran actress is showcasing her versatility in handling different roles, with the same enthusiasm and commitment.

Also lending their talent in the drama series are Michelle Aldana, Leandro Baldemor, EA Guzman, Vaness del Moral, Ashley Sarmiento, Claire Castro and Bryce Eusebio.

“Nung binabasa ko yung script niya, para siyang nobela na true story (When I was reading the script, I felt like I was browsing through the pages of a novel based on a true story),” answered Jean when asked about Amelia as a social commentary on poverty and women, who are sometimes being taken advantage of. Amelia’s story is a reflection of almost the same tales that happen in the Philippines and are experienced by some Filipinos and women. The character will emerge as an empowered woman and fight for the rights she has been deprived of.

“As the story goes, you will see that she is fighting and learning a lot (from her situation),” said Jean. “From her learnings, she tries to live a good life. The audience will also learn (from Amelia) how to fight in the right way, hindi lumaban ng paghihiganti, walang ganun sa mind si Amelia (she’s not getting into a fight with a vengeful heart, she doesn’t have that mindset at all). (She’s focusing) on giving more love after all these misfortunes that have befallen on her and the years she has spent in prison. When she finally gains her freedom, she will focus more on love and loving her family without hurting someone else.”

Although the character has come to terms with her “previous life,” Jean said, “Amelia will do everything to rebuild her family. Lumalaban siya, hindi rin siya nagpapatalo.” With that, the audience will also pick up that one should assert oneself when one is on the right side.

What also excites Jean about playing Amelia is the fact that the character will have transitions in life and she’s another face of an empowered woman. “Kinakailangan talagang panoorin nila (the audience should watch it) from beginning till the end. They will learn a lot of lessons (from her story),” said Jean, who, as an actress, seems to enjoy exploring this another life’s facet of a woman.