Vhong Navarroâ€™s wife reiterates it was her who was wronged

Vhong Navarro’s wife reiterates it was her who was wronged

!hola - MJ Marfori - The Philippine Star
September 24, 2022 | 12:00am
Vhong’s wife Tanya Bautista-Navarro airs her side during a media conference.
What a week that was in the showbiz beat! Just when It’s Showtime host Vhong Navarro and his family thought that the 2014 ordeal with Deniece Cornejo and Cedric Lee was a thing of the past and was set to end, there went two arrest warrants against the actor in just one day.

The rape complaint of Deniece Cornejo was non-bailable according to Republic Act 8353 (Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code as amended by Republic Act 8353) or the Anti-Rape law, which is why Vhong is still now under the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The last time I saw Vhong’s wife, Tanya Bautista-Navarro, was when they weren’t married yet back in 2014 and 2015, as she stood by Vhong even though the host-actor “cheated” on her back then.

That’s why she had a message for their “enemies” now: “Alam naman nila, alam nila ano ang totoo. Sa akin may atraso si Vhong! Inamin niya ‘yon mula noon. Sa akin siya may atraso, pinatawad ko iyong tao and for the last eight years, bumabawi siya. We got married! Akala ko yung eight years na ‘yon, tapos na yung kaso. Nagpakasal pa kami, sobrang importante noon sa ‘kin.”

Tanya could barely finish each sentence as she was trying to collect her thoughts and keep her emotions at bay. Most of the time she was in disbelief.

“Nandun na kami sa point na (expletive) naman — sorry — ano na ito? Patapos na ‘to. Hindi ko alam paano nila patutunayan sabi nila. And then suddenly, may reverse. So alam mo yun? Nakikita mo na yung katapusan eh, and then, binalik sa same feeling nung before nung nag-demanda kami… Lahat ng ebidensya binigay namin. Vhong ever since has been very consistent. Since day one,” she said.

Tanya said the hardest part was telling the two children of Vhong what was going on since the two are well adept in social media already. Last Sept. 4, Vhong and Tanya celebrated their anniversary, and she said that they were supposed to go out of town but their lawyer advised them to just stay put in Manila. That was when they felt something off was about to happen.

Earlier, we got to speak with Vhong before his detention and he remained optimistic that justice will be on his side. “Syempre nakakalungkot, mabigat ang loob ko. Ako ang biktima rito! Hinaharap namin ang dapat harapin,” said Vhong, who had this to say when it comes to a possible settlement, “Ang gusto ko lang naman, kaya ko naman sila patawarin. Actually, napatawad ko na sila. Mahirap kasi na nagkapatawaran kayo pero may kailangan kayo gawin na public apology.

“Hindi ko kaya gawin iyon kasi hindi ko naman ginawa ang binibintang sa akin. Ang dating parang inamin ko iyon. Pero kung gagawin namin para matapos itong kaso, baka pwede natin mapag-usapan.”

Meanwhile, the legal counsel of Deniece, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, said on the settlement, “Para sa akin everything has been tried. Acts of Lasciviousness and Rape, iyon po ang magiging settlement. Kung mahahatulan po ang may kasalanan, iyon po ang settlement.”

As of presstime, Deniece’s camp is preparing to file contempt charges against Tanya and their legal counsel after the former’s media conference last Wednesday. In a tweet, lawyer Topacio said: “Now preparing contempt charges against Atty. Alma Mallonga and Vhong Navarro’s wife for making statements that are sub judice in nature. We will not sit idly by while some people again make a mockery of justice by having another trial by publicity. They will be held liable!”

CEDRIC LEE

DENIECE CORNEJO
