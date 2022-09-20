^

'Kuya, tama na!': Claudine Barretto calls out Dennis Padilla

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 20, 2022 | 5:05pm
Claudine Barretto
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Claudine Barretto defended niece Julia following the word war between her and dad Dennis Padilla. 

In a now deleted post on Instagram, Claudine asked Dennis to stop releasing a statement against her niece on social media. 

“Kuya, tama na!” Claudine wrote. 

“Tumigil ka na please! Sumusobra ka na! Maawa ka sa mga bata. Please stop! Mag-usap tayo,” she added. 

Claudine's post came after Dennis reacted on Julia's interview with broadcaster Karen Davila. 

“I’ll be very honest. We have not spoken and it's because there’s just so much fear inside me now if I’m being open. I’m just really scared,” Julia said.

“Because over the years, it’s a cycle of making up and getting hurt. I want to huminga muna from that cycle. I don’t know. Maybe in God’s time, may ways mag-meet kami in the middle without getting hurt again," she added.

Dennis then took to his Instagram account to call out Julia. He, however, deleted his post.

“Nung malakas pa ako kumita at maliit pa kyo... Kanino ba naubos lahat? Sa inyo... Kasi gusto ko maginhawa ang buhay nyo,” he said. 

“Ako ang dapat takbuhan mo julia.... I defended you pero nagalit pa kayo sa akin... Sobra kayo... Ano etong mga kwento mo kay karen??” he added. 

'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview
 

