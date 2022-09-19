Miss Universe 2022 reveals date, venue;Â confirms moms, wives can join

Miss Universe 2022 reveals date, venue; confirms moms, wives can join

Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Universe India 2021 is crowned Miss Universe at the conclusion of the 70th Miss Universe Competition on December 12, 2021 at the Universe Arena in Eilat, Israel.

MANILA, Philippines —It looks like the delegates to the Miss Universe 2022 will go on a diet during the holidays in preparation for the 71st edition slated in mid-January!

The much awaited final show of the 71st edition will unfold at the Ernest N. Moral Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on January 15, 2023. The date of the preliminary competition is scheduled on January 11th, and delegates are expected to register with the Miss Universe Organization from January 5 to 6; prior to the sashing ceremony.

Related Stories Shamcey Supsup reacts to Miss Universe reportedly allowing moms, wives to join in 2023

New Orleans, which sits along the Mississippi River, is known for its Creole cuisine and the French Quarter, that is a popular location for filming - thereby earning for the city its epithet as "Hollywood South."

It is also known the world over for its vibrant Mardi Gras season in January - a wonderful coincidence to the pageant as the delegates would be in for a treat! All these, plus New Orleans' distinctive music, superb cuisine, and the famous Bourbon Street nightly spectacle, make up for the little delay in the annual pageant date.

Also, after the widespread rumors on the expanded eligibility of future Miss Universe candidates, Miss Universe Organization (MUO) President Paula Shugart has confirmed that married women and young mothers will be allowed to join the Miss Universe, starting with the 72nd edition, provided that they fall within the 18 to 28 age bracket.

Related: Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta praises rule on including moms, married women

To date, close to 60 national winners and representatives have been picked and/or delegated by their respective organizations. The United States, which owns the Miss Universe franchise, as well as the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants, will be crowning its national winner sometime this month.

Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Silvia Celeste Cortesi is currently undergoing intensive training with her beauty camp. Also, Miss Universe Cambodia 2022 Manita Hang was spotted training with a beauty camp in Quezon City. Exciting times are beckoning. Stay tuned!

Related: Miss Universe for sale for P1B — report