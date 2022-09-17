'Genshin Impact' anime series in development

MANILA, Philippines — The popular role-playing game "Genshin Impact" will be getting an anime adaptation, its developer HoYoverse has confirmed.

The Shanghai-based HoYoverse is teaming up with Japanese animation studio Ufotable to create a series about the free-to-play mobile game.

Ufotable had previously worked on several "Demon Slayer" anime series and movies as well as anime film adaptations of Kinoku Nosu's works like "The Garden of Sinners" and "Fate/Stay Night."

A concept trailer was also released by two companies featuring lifelike visuals of the game's vast locations and also the game's protagonist twins Lumine and Aether holding hands — a rare sighting as the two are never seen together in the game.

The trailer calls the partnership a "long-term project," meaning more anime series and perhaps even films can be expected in the next couple of years; no title or release date for the initial anime were given.

"Genshin Impact" was launched in 2020 and became an instant success among mobile game players as they search for the Archons of the seven elements.

