Herlene Budol has no plans of dropping â€˜Hipon Girlâ€™ as screen name

Herlene Budol has no plans of dropping ‘Hipon Girl’ as screen name

Rejuviant ambassadress Herlene Nicole Budol is the country’s representative to the Miss Planet International pageant to be held on Nov. 19 in Kampala, Uganda.

MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Nicole Budol will not stop using Hipon Girl as her showbiz screen name even though she’s a beauty queen and brand endorser now.

A fan favorite, she finished first runner-up and received seven special awards at the recently-held 2022 Binibining Pilipinas.

“Hindi ko aalisin ‘yun. I love hipon,” began Herlene in her response to The STAR question during her formal launch as celebrity endorser of the skin care brand Rejuviant.

“Maiba muna tayo, ngayon nagsasawa na ko sa pagkain ng hipon. Favorite ko nga ‘yun dati pero wala eh. Ikaw ba naman simula 2018, lahat ng pinupuntahan kong bahay pinapakain sa ‘kin, hipon. Lahat ng klase (ng hipon) kaya siguro ngayon isa-isa na lang (ako kumain). Dati, patay-gutom talaga ko sa ganyan e, ngayon isa-isa na lang talaga,” she quipped.

But going back to the question, the comedienne-vlogger stressed she won’t drop the moniker no matter what. Herlene first got called Sexy Hipon, a colloquial term often used to poke fun at a girl’s looks, when she appeared in the variety show Wowowin and has since been known to the public by such screen name.

“Hindi ko iwawala sa buong buhay ko ang pagiging Hipon Girl. ‘Pag nagpapakilala nga ako o kahit maghahanap ako ng trabaho, ang sasabihin ko, Herlene Hipon Nicole Budol. Shout out sa mga ka-Squammy, mga ka-Budol dyan!” she said.

Further sharing why she’s sticking to the name, she said, “Hindi ko s’ya wawalain kasi doon ako nag-start. Ang taong lumilingon sa pinanggalingan, mas inaangat ng Panginoong Maykapal.”

Herlene, indeed, is on cloud nine nowadays with the many blessings coming her way. But don’t ever think she’s becoming a swellhead as she addressed a recent blind item about a personality becoming choosy with projects. She believes it was referring to her.

“Hindi na ako humihingi, nagpapasalamat na lang ako araw-araw (sa dasal ko). Hindi naman nagbago ‘yung ugali ko,” she said. “‘Nung nakaraan medyo may blind item sa akin sa FB. Sure daw si Sir Wilbert (Tolentino, her manager) na ako ‘yun kaya sure na rin ako na ako ‘yun.”

Herlene would like to make it clear that since she now has a manager, it is no longer her decision alone to select which project to accept. She explained, “Dati parang pariwara lang ako na sige, okay lang, ganun. Meron na nagko-control kung ano ang dapat at hindi dapat kong gawin. Walang nag-papabago ng ugali ng tao. Hindi pera, kundi nasa mindset ‘yan at saka sa taong nakapaligid.”

She said she appreciates her manager’s good example of being generous to other people “kaya ‘yun rin ang goal ko ang makatulong.”

No wonder, everything’s coming up roses for her. Herlene received praises for her acting in the GMA series False Positive, opposite Buboy Villar. They clicked together onscreen that’s why audiences are looking forward to seeing them as partners in future projects.

“Kung ano lang po ang ibigay sa akin, go pa rin ako dun. Kahit si Buboy ang ibigay sa akin, palag-palag pa rin,” said Herlene.

She will start taping for an afternoon drama series in October alongside seasoned actors. However, she has no idea who is going to be her leading man.

“Para sa akin, kung sino na lang yung ibigay. Hindi naman po ako choosy kung ako ang mamimili,” said Herlene, who also revealed that her biggest crush is Alden Richards.

Apart from acting, Herlene is also set to represent the country to the Miss Planet International pageant to be held on Nov. 19 in Kampala, Uganda. She has been given the go-signal by Bb. Pilipinas Charities, Inc. to participate in international pageants.

According to Wilbert’s vlog on YouTube, he was named national director of Miss Planet International Philippines and has the exclusive rights to pick the country’s representative to the said beauty tilt. He chose Herlene to compete in it.

Herlene, on the other hand, said that she will be provided with an interpreter since she is more comfortable expressing herself in Filipino.

As to her preparation, Herlene said she will once again adopt a strict diet like what she did during the Bb. Pilipinas competition.

“Itlog-itlog lang ang kinakain ko kaya pagkatapos nung pageant, ang una kong kinain inasal unli rice. Pero parang isa’t kalahati lang nakaya ko kasi hindi na rin sanay ‘yung tiyan ko,” she said.

Herlene feels that she has earned more respect after her participation in the national pageant. In fact, she would often ask her manager if her “old self” is already gone.

She said, “Dati kasi sinasadya ko yung mga bagay gawin pero ngayon pigil na pero na-e-enjoy ko naman. Noong napanood ko nga yung dati kong acting parang tanga lang (laughs)! Kaya happy ako na nadagdag ito sa buhay ko.”

Herlene added that it’s like music to her ears whenever people address her as “Miss Herlene,” which she began hearing after Bb. Pilipinas. “Dati naman meron respeto sa ‘kin ang mga tao pero feeling ko nadagdagan ‘yung respeto sa akin. Ngayon, ‘pag tawag sa kin, ‘Uy, Miss Herlene.’ Dati, ‘Uy, Hipon, penge naman bente, mga ganun.’ Nakaka-touch lang ‘pag ganun na may Miss.”

But it doesn’t mean that Herlene will no longer pay attention to those who will simply call her Hipon. “Na-appreciate ko pa rin s’yempre, pero ngayon kasi nagkaroon lang ng konting pa-tweetums (laughs),” she concluded.