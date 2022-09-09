^

Entertainment

Mamasapano film set to retell SAF 44’s heroism in November

Leah C. Salterio - The Philippine Star
September 9, 2022 | 12:00am
Mamasapano film set to retell SAF 44âs heroism in November
Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told is the commitment of lawyer Ferdinand Topacio (fifth from right) to the families of the SAF 44 members who died in the clash. He stood as the legal counsel for the families. He announced the retelling of the deaths of the SAF 44 will have its theatrical release in November, before the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022. Also in photo is Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong (fifth from left), who led the Mamasapano probe.
STAR / File

Lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, who is an avowed film aficionado, merely wished then he could venture into producing only one film “before I die” and that would make him tick one box in his bucket list.

Hence in 2019, Topacio announced he would bankroll the production of the real-life Mamasapano case involving 44 members of the Special Action Force (SAF), who suffered gruesome death in Maguindanao in 2015.

Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told is Topacio’s commitment to the families of the SAF 44 members who died in the clash. He stood as the legal counsel for the families.

However, the pandemic delayed the filming of Mamasapano. Instead, the Claudine Barretto-Mark Anthony Fernandez reunion film, Deception, became another project that merited the maiden production of Topacio’s Borracho Films. The screen reunion was streamed on Vivamax last January.

More recently, Topacio showed Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told to a test audience in a special screening in Baguio, with Mayor Benjamin Magalong in attendance. In the film, Magalong will be played by Edu Manzano, who has some “uncanny resemblance” with the Baguio City mayor, as joked by Topacio.

Others in the cast of the true-to-life film are Aljur Abrenica, Paolo Gumabao, Rey “PJ” Abellana, Jojo Alejar, Jojo Abellana, Juan Rodrigo, Rez Cortez, Allan Paule, Ritz Azul and Myrtle Sarroza. At the helm is Lester Dimaranan.

Early this year, Mamasapano finished its principal photography and Topacio planned that after the post-production, the film could be released last June. Recently, however, he announced the retelling of the deaths of SAF 44 soldiers, will have its theatrical release in November, before the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2022.

“It has crossed my mind to make Mamasapano part of the filmfest, but it might not be in line with the season because it’s too gruesome,” Topacio admitted. “As the song goes, ‘‘Tis the season to be jolly.’ But the film is a bit depressing. If you watch it, it will make you cry.”

“We are also talking to an international distributor for foreign showing of Mamasapano,” Topacio disclosed. “Running time is an hour, 40 minutes.”

From an early age, Topacio was influenced by his dad, former Cavite senior provincial board member and three-term city councilor Arturo Topacio, Jr., to really love the movies.

“My father used to bring me to all the movies,” Topacio recalled. “Our local films are just as good, if not better, than Hollywood. When I was younger, I watched the films of Erap (Estrada) and Nora Aunor’s Super Gee.”

“I watched Darna of Ate Vi (Vilma Santos). Tinimbang Ka Ngunit Kulang with Lolita Rodriguez even Uhaw na Bulaklak of Alona Alegre. I watched Edgar Mortiz singing onstage with sampaguita leis up to his neck given by his fans,” he added.

A film buff since he was a teenager, Topacio has over 2,000 titles in his collection in his home theater, including the classics and silent films. The Birth of a Nation (1915), films of Akira Kurosawa, Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton. He even has the first films made by Lumiere Studios in France.

“I’m an artist,” Topacio beamed. “I sing. I write. The movies are ways to express yourself. If you want to reach someone’s mind, write a book. If you want to touch someone’s heart, make a movie.”

Topacio was very hands-on with the first two films that he produced. He got the knowledge on what to do from Viva Films big boss Vic del Rosario. In fact, he is meeting with Boss Vic to lay down their distribution plan for Mamasapano.

“I wanted to learn the ropes,” Topacio acknowledged. “From the time the shooting started until pack-up, I was there in every location, every day. Through hell or high waters, sun or rain, dust or soil, cornfield, rice field, grass, cockpit arena, I was there. I learned a lot in making a movie.

“Even the technical aspects were very valuable for me. I initially thought shooting a film was merely easy. You simply have to know the camera angles, shout action, then make the stars act, that’s it,” he continued. “A scene that takes three minutes of screen time took half aday of preparation alone. It’s not easy to make a film. Once you see the final product, it’s very satisfying. I also understood the plight of the movie workers. After the shooting, I readily pay the crew. I focused my attention on the workers, that they get paid right away.”

As a feisty lawyer who handles big and controversial cases, Topacio learned the value of “persistence, endurance, patience” and he applies those things in his everyday life.

Topacio also recently tried his hand at managing talents. His first recruit is erstwhile beauty contestant Heartney Martinez, who will make her film debut in One Dinner a Week. The 20-year-old talent will also appear in a Vivamax-produced project. She signed a two-picture contract with Borracho Films.

Topacio has not given up on his dream project, Thy Kingdom Come: The Pastor Quibuloy Story. In fact, he is meeting with Quibuloy sometime this week. He wants to start the initial talks before a script can be done.

Another project in the wings is The Poor Boy from Lubao about former Pres. Diosdado Macapagal. “That will be a challenging period piece,” said Topacio.

FERDINAND TOPACIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Heart Evangelista crying in video fuels more speculations of split with Chiz Escudero
play

Heart Evangelista crying in video fuels more speculations of split with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Were those tears of joy or sadness?”
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz
play

Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista admitted that she's going through a rough patch right now after rumors circulated that she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Iya Villania admits making the first move on Drew Arellano

Iya Villania admits making the first move on Drew Arellano

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Host-actress Iya Villania spilled the beans on how she and husband Drew Arellano got together by admitting it was she who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe for sale for P1B &mdash; report

Miss Universe for sale for P1B — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
A New York Post report said that the Miss Universe pageant is now for sale for $20 million.
Entertainment
fbtw
'Parang &lsquo;di na sinusuot &lsquo;yung singsing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

'Parang ‘di na sinusuot ‘yung singsing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz talked about the rumored separation of actress Heart Evangelista and Senator Francis "Chiz" Esc...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
ABS-CBN Ball back in October

ABS-CBN Ball back in October

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After a two-year pause because of COVID-19 pandemic, ABS-CBN Ball is back and scheduled on October 2. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Markus Paterson denies physical assault claims following alleged breakup with Janella Salvador

Markus Paterson denies physical assault claims following alleged breakup with Janella Salvador

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Markus Paterson denied accusations that he laid his hands on Janella Salvador that allegedly caused their breakup....
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino shares health update: Chemotherapy, almost 'gave up' if not for kids

Kris Aquino shares health update: Chemotherapy, almost 'gave up' if not for kids

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Television host and actress Kris Aquino gave new updates regarding her health condition as she prepares for a round of c...
Entertainment
fbtw
Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere?

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere?

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Further bickering around Warner Bros.' "Don't Worry Darling" rose after rumors spread that singer-actor Harry Styles allegedly...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Aquaman,' 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa cuts braids for a cause

'Aquaman,' 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa cuts braids for a cause

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"Aquaman" actor Jason Momoa did it again.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with