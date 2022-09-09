Heart Evangelista building dream home in Paris amid split rumors with Chiz Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she is building her dream home in Paris amid breakup rumors with husband Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

In an Instagram post showing her as the cover girl of a fashion magazine, Heart shared in the caption a part of the magazine's feature story that said, "Read about how she's taking everything in-from the highs and the lows-as she makes one crucial step after another to finally build the home she had always dreamed of in Paris."

"'Fashion has a lot to do with who you are and what you're going through'," the fashion magazine quoted Heart as saying.

"She reveals moments of vulnerability and how her style reflects her personal evolution," the magazine added, as posted in Heart's post.

Heart has been a Paris Fashion Week staple, having recently attended Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing's tribute show for iconic French fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier.

