National Artists for Film honored as Philippine Film Industry Month kicks off

Film Development Council of the Philippines chairperson Tirso Cruz III leads the opening ceremony of the Philippine Film Industry Month at the Ayala Malls Trinoma Cinema 6.

MANILA, Philippines — Led by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), the month-long celebration of the Philippine Film Industry Month (PFIM) officially commenced at the Ayala Malls Trinoma Cinema 6 on Friday with a special screening of the newly-restored film The Moises Padilla Story by National Artist for Film Gerardo De Leon.

FDCP chairperson Tirso Cruz III formally welcomed the guests during the event with the theme “Tuloy Ang Kuwento: Ang Pagbabalik ng Pelikulang Pilipino.”

With cinemas and theaters now operational after years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cruz told The STAR that the industry is looking forward to provide more meaningful and quality content for the Filipino viewers.

When asked about the future of cinema amid the proliferation of streaming services, the veteran actor said, “Hindi naman maalis yang streaming platforms talaga. But cinema will always be here, it will always be strong. Maaring kumbaga may pinagdadaanan lang tayo na cycle but I believe people will return to the theaters and there’s nothing like watching the movie on the big screen. That’s larger than life. It’s more (like) mas ma-appreciate mong mabuti yung pinaghihirapan ng mga nag-po-produce ng pelikula and mga artista na lumalabas dito.”

In his opening speech, Cruz expressed how glad he is to see people coming back to the cinemas with health safety protocols and respect still in place.

Photos from FDCP Facebook Tirso with filmmaker and Cinemalaya Foundation president Laurice Guillen.

“For the past couple of years our film industry has been in constant battle with repercussions brought about by a pandemic that does not seem to end. But now, things are looking up. Movie theaters are now open. Safety protocols are not as restrictive and the quiet streets during the lockdowns are getting busy and noisy again. We are starting to recover,” he remarked.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer, brighter and to top it all, Christmas is just around the corner. I would like to encourage everyone with a quote from Vince Lombardi, ‘It doesn’t matter how many times you get knocked down, what matters is how many times you get back up,’” he shared.

“Our resilience and ingenuity in the midst of difficulties is what puts us Filipinos a cut above the rest. Sa hindi po natin pagsuko, natutuloy po ang pagbibigay ng inspirasyon at buhay sa ating mga kwento through films,” he continued.

Citing the mandate of the FDCP and in line with Presidential Proclamation 1085, s. 2021, declaring September as the PFIM, the film agency aims to “develop our film industry by promoting and supporting Filipino filmmakers not just through policies, grants and incentives but also to conducting film-related events” and “showcase and celebrate the achievements and progress and the art and industry of filmmaking.”

Now on its second year, the PFIM was launched by “giving tribute to our National Artists for Film who have put Philippine cinema in high esteem of local and world audiences. Kahusayan, kasaysayan, karangalan, yan po ang mga katagang sumisimbolo sa mga ambag ng ating mga Pambansang Alagad ng Sining para sa Pelikula,” furthered Cruz.

He mentioned the names of National Artists for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee, Nora Aunor, Marilou Diaz-Abaya, Kidlat Tahimik, Manuel Conde, Fernando Poe Jr., Eddie Romero, Ishmael Bernal, Lino Brocka, Gerardo de Leon and Lamberto Avellana.

University of the Philippines professor emeritus and Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP) secretary Dr. Nicanor Tiongson further cited the works and contribution of Aunor, Diaz-Abaya and Lee in the industry.

“Malinaw na ang tatlong haligi ng ating pelikula ay nahirang na Pambansang Alagad ng Sining hindi dahil sa kanilang popularidad o hatak sa takilya, kundi dahil lumikha sila ng mga obrang masining na may mahalagang sinasabi tungkol sa ating pagka-Pilipino at pagkatao at sa gayo’y nakatulong sa depinisyon ng ating identidad bilang mga Pilipino,” he said.

Some of the works of Diaz-Abaya include feminist-themed trilogy Brutal, Moral and Karnal, Ipaglaban Mo and Ika-11 Utos and films that tackle social issues Muro-Ami, Bagong Buwan, and Jose Rizal.

Lee’s notable scripts cover the classic Himala and Relasyon by Bernal; Cain at Abel and Gumapang Ka sa Lusak by Brocka; Brutal, Moral, Karnal and Muro-Ami (with Jun Lana) by Diaz-Abaya; Salome and Dahil Mahal Kita (The Dolzura Cortez Story) by Laurice Guillen; Andrea, Paano Ba ang Maging Isang Ina? by Gil Portes; and The Flor Contemplacion Story by Joel Lamangan. He also launched the Ricky Lee Writer’s Studio and authored the scriptwriting manual Trip to Quiapo.

Tiongson commended Aunor’s diverse roles in films such as a nun in Fe, Esperanza and Caridad, teacher in Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos, disco dancer in Annie Batungbakal, movie fan in Bona, maid in Atsay, fake faith healer in Himala, activist in Andrea, Paano Ba ang Maging Isang Ina?, lawyer in Naglalayag, Badjao midwife in Thy Womb, Overseas Filipino Worker in The Flor Contemplacion Story, and many others.

A screenshot of the newly-restored film The Moises Padilla Story by National Artist for Film Gerardo De Leon, which is screened at the Ayala Malls Trinoma Cinema 6 with Leopoldo Salcedo as Moises, Joseph ‘Erap’ Estrada as The Killer, and Lilia Dizon as part of the cast.

Moreover, Cruz praised the political film The Moises Padilla Story because it represents the “braveness of the Filipino.” He told this paper, “Napakaganda kasi ng story nitong Moises Padilla. It’s based on a true story. That’s why I guess we chose it because it basically depicts the heart and the braveness of the Filipino to stand for this country. It’s like a statement that whatever happens, we will remain to be strong and steadfast and the Filipino film industry will remain strong and steadfast also.”

The 1961 biopic starred Leopoldo Salcedo as Moises Padilla, Joseph “Erap” Estrada, Lilia Dizon (mother of Christopher de Leon and Pinky de Leon), among others.

It tells the “story of a mayoral candidate who was tortured and murdered by a political rival in 1951.”

As per media release, the movie underwent 1,500 digital restoration hours to repair its damages. It was fixed through the film restoration program of the Philippine film archive, a division of the FDCP.

Film archivist Teddy Co, professor and book author Nick Deocampo, cinematographer and director Dik Trofeo, the family of the late actor Leopoldo Salcedo, also attended the occasion.

(For details of the schedule of events and screenings, check out FDCP’s social media pages).