^

Entertainment

'Parang ‘di na sinusuot ‘yung singing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 1:55pm
'Parang â€˜di na sinusuot â€˜yung singing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup
Heart Evangelista with husband Chiz Escudero.
Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz talked about the rumored separation of actress Heart Evangelista and Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero. 

On his YouTube video blog (vlog), the talent manager said that he noticed Heart was not wearing her wedding ring.

“Tapos wala pang ano… tapos nawala ba ‘yung singsing niya?” Ogie said.

“Parang ‘di na sinusuot ‘yung singsing,” he added. 

Co-host Mama Loi asked if Ogie was referring to Heart’s wedding ring.

“Oo, correct,” Ogie replied. 

Ogie also noted that Heart and Chiz were always seen in the actress' Instagram Stories in the past. 

“‘Di ba minsan na-vi-viral pa ‘yan dahil nga sumingit lagi si Chiz,” Ogie said. 

Ogie’s vlog was uploaded after Heart recently revealed that she's going through a rough patch on her YouTube channel. There is a rumor circulating that Heart and Chiz have broken up. 

“I’ve always been such a happy person and I’ve always been somebody who just goes against the tides and just let the waves crash on me. I’m not going to lie — I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind,” she said. 

"But you know, at the end of the day, I’m still very grateful and as long as there’s life, there’s hope,” she added. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

RELATED: Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz
 

CHIZ ESCUDERO

KAPUSO ACTRESS HEART EVANGELISTA

OGIE DIAZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

Heart Evangelista drops 'Escudero,' admits 'personal struggles' amid split rumors with Chiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista admitted that she's going through a rough patch right now after rumors circulated that she...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe for sale for P1B &mdash; report

Miss Universe for sale for P1B — report

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
A New York Post report said that the Miss Universe pageant is now for sale for $20 million.
Entertainment
fbtw
Belle Mariano is first Filipina to win at Seoul International Drama Awards

Belle Mariano is first Filipina to win at Seoul International Drama Awards

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
"He's Into Her" star Belle Mariano won the Outstanding Asian Star award at the 17th Seoul International Drama Award...
Entertainment
fbtw
Award-giving body recognizes showbiz personalities with businesses

Award-giving body recognizes showbiz personalities with businesses

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
For Daiana Menezes, Alexa Miro and talent manager Tyronne Escalante, to be recognized in their chosen field serves as a reminder...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Actor Cesar Montano has met his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's current boyfriend Macky Mathay at the recent 18th birthday of Sunshine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Never date someone in the industry': Markus Paterson shares lessons from past relationship

'Never date someone in the industry': Markus Paterson shares lessons from past relationship

By Jan Milo Severo | 53 minutes ago
Actor Markus Paterson shared the lessons he learned from his past relationship. News of his remark came after Janella...
Entertainment
fbtw
'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser cries during standing ovation for comeback film

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Actor Brendan Fraser couldn't help but let his emotions show after his comeback film "The Whale" received a six-minute standing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kelly Clarkson looks back on 20 years since 'American Idol' win

Kelly Clarkson looks back on 20 years since 'American Idol' win

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Pop-rock singer Kelly Clarkson, the very first winner of the reality competition show "American Idol," reflected on her monumental...
Entertainment
fbtw
K-pop group Lapillus to release comeback mini-album, hold fan meet&nbsp;in Manila

K-pop group Lapillus to release comeback mini-album, hold fan meet in Manila

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
K-pop group Lapillus has yet to name their fandom but they do have a slew of good news for their fans.
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty enhancement 101: Doctors give dos and don&rsquo;ts&nbsp;

Beauty enhancement 101: Doctors give dos and don’ts 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 4 hours ago
But, instead of Christmas cheer, beauty enhancement could turn into a Halloween horror story.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with