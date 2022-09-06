'Parang â€˜di na sinusuot â€˜yung singing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

'Parang ‘di na sinusuot ‘yung singing': Ogie Diaz on Heart Evangelista-Chiz Escudero rumored breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Ogie Diaz talked about the rumored separation of actress Heart Evangelista and Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero.

On his YouTube video blog (vlog), the talent manager said that he noticed Heart was not wearing her wedding ring.

“Tapos wala pang ano… tapos nawala ba ‘yung singsing niya?” Ogie said.

“Parang ‘di na sinusuot ‘yung singsing,” he added.

Co-host Mama Loi asked if Ogie was referring to Heart’s wedding ring.

“Oo, correct,” Ogie replied.

Ogie also noted that Heart and Chiz were always seen in the actress' Instagram Stories in the past.

“‘Di ba minsan na-vi-viral pa ‘yan dahil nga sumingit lagi si Chiz,” Ogie said.

Ogie’s vlog was uploaded after Heart recently revealed that she's going through a rough patch on her YouTube channel. There is a rumor circulating that Heart and Chiz have broken up.

“I’ve always been such a happy person and I’ve always been somebody who just goes against the tides and just let the waves crash on me. I’m not going to lie — I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind,” she said.

"But you know, at the end of the day, I’m still very grateful and as long as there’s life, there’s hope,” she added. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update YouTube channel

