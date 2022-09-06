Award-giving body recognizes showbiz personalities with businesses

From left: Jane de Leon’s manager Tyronne Escalante, direk Nico Faustino, Daiana Menezes, founder and president of Asia’s Pinnacle Awards Dr. Ronnel Ybañez, Alexa Miro, direk Perry Escaño, and Board of Council member Dr. Alim Fatani during the media launch held recently at the Limbaga 77 Café Restaurant in Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — For Daiana Menezes, Alexa Miro and talent manager Tyronne Escalante, to be recognized in their chosen field serves as a reminder for them to do better in their craft and keep inspiring other people.

Daiana is set to be recognized for her hosting, Alexa for her rising acting career, and Tyronne for his artist management work at the Asia’s Pinnacle Awards 2022 in October. The media launch was held recently at the Limbaga 77 Café Restaurant in Quezon City.

Asia’s Pinnacle Awards 2022 is “a newly-founded Filipino award-giving body, which aims to honor and recognize successful people in the business sector.”

Breast cancer survivor Daiana, who has been in the industry for over 15 years, remarked, “Once you get recognized for what you actually do as a passion, it’s a different feeling. I’m very, very grateful to everyone.”

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen how important it is to have a job, kaya siguro ngayon, I’m very, very happy that this is happening,” the Brazilian model, actress and host told The STAR.

“Last Sunday, I won an award for hosting. Then now, I am nominated here (as) an awardee for (being a) singer and television host… I feel like it motivates you to share your talent and improve your craft. Even better every time someone recognizes you and your talent,” she furthered.

Newbie actress and Tropang LOL host Alexa said, “As a beginner, an award like this (is) like a reminder to me that I’m on the right path. Because actually every individual in this room, we have doubts along the way. Whatever career path you chose, whatever job you decide to pursue di ba, (you’ll) have doubts, maraming obstacles. But then, on your way up, there are a lot of people who will try to bring you down, that will make you question why you’re even doing this.

Nonetheless, this kind of award reminds her to “keep moving forward,” asserted Alexa. “Because you’re not doing this just (for) yourself, but it’s for other people as well.”

Tyronne, who is the manager of Alexa, as well as some of the industry’s “hottest” such as Jane de Leon and Kelvin Miranda, considered the Pinnacle award as “very special” to him because “it’s not always that an award-giving body gives recognition for artist management.”

He hopes that his fellow managers will be conferred an award, too, for their work. “It’s inspiring. Syempre madalas ang na-re-recognize yung artists. Pero iba rin kasi yung feeling na na-re-recognize din yung nasa likod ng artista na nagtatrabaho para sa artists. Malaking bagay ‘to for me and para sa industry natin,” he said.

Tyronne considers Darna star Jane as his “trophy.” He shared, “Kasama yun sa success natin kasi syempre parehas namin na pinaghirapan ng sabay kung ano ang narating niya. I’m grateful din na si Jane ay hindi nakakalimot kung nasaan siya ngayon and I’m truly blessed na kasama ko siya until now.”

He described Jane as a “driven” and “motivated” person who “will do everything to prove why she deserves the project.” That’s why whenever she gets bashed, Tyronne said that he also gets hurt.

“She is like my daughter. I consider my artists as my children. So iba talaga yung binibigay ko na relationship sa kanila. For me, ’pag kinanti yung mga anak ko, nasasaktan din ako. So, ganun ko sila minamahal lahat. Jane, Alexa, Kelvin and my other talents,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ronnel Ybañez is the founder and president of Asia’s Pinnacle Awards and the Board of Council includes Erarev Bacho (founder of Eralista), Asec. Vidal Villanueva (Assistant Secretary of the Cooperative Development Authority), Charms Espina (PTV4 news anchor), Nico Faustino (founder of Go Live Asia), and Dr. Alim Fatani (national president of Ulama and Imam of the Philippines Association).

In the Entertainment Category, the head of jury is filmmaker and events director Perry Escaño. Other awardees are celebrity entrepreneurs Marvin Agustin (Sumo Sam and John and Yoko), Joel Torre (JT Manukan), Wendell Ramos (IFuel Gasoline Station), Elisse Joson and McCoy de Leon (Felizia Jewelry), and Karla Estrada (Rustic Box).

Joining them are Matteo Guidicelli (Da Gianni), JC de Vera (The Burgery), Isabelle Daza (FRNK), Richard Yap (Wang Fu Chinese Cafe), and Joshua Garcia (Academy of Rock).

The list also includes David Licauco (Sobra Comfort Food), Jennifer Sevilla (Lynelle Hair Fashion), Maja Salvador (Crown Artist Management), Shamcey Supsup (Pinoy Pop Chibog), Karylle Padilla-Yuzon (Centerstage KTV), James Reid (Careless Music), Jane de Leon, and influencer-fashion designer Mimiyuuuh.

The awards night will be held on Oct. 8, 6 p.m. at the Okada Manila’s Grand Ballroom.