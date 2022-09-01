As September begins, Jose Mari Chan reminds Pinoys: 'Christmas is the season of love'

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jose Mari Chan reminded Filipinos that Christmas is the “season of love.”

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Jose said Jesus was born because of God’s love.

“Christmas is at the center of our faith - celebrating the birth of the Baby Jesus," he said.

“Jesus was born out of GOD’s LOVE for Mankind. Thus it’s the season of love,” he added.

Jose said also said that Christmas is all about family unity.

"When we think of that glorious night in Bethlehem, the Baby Jesus was born, not in a palace nor in a castle - but in a lowly stable. Thus he identifies himself with the poor," he said.

"Christmas is portrayed in the image of St Joseph, Mama Mary and the Baby Jesus, The Holy Family. Thus, the Season of Christmas is the Season of family. Of family togetherness. Of family unity,” he added.

As September starts, songs about the Yuletide season would start playing, which include Jose Mari's “Christmas in Our Hearts".