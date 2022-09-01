'I admire him': KC Concepcion clarifies romantic rumors with Apl.de.ap

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion clarified the romantic issue between her and Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, KC said that she and Apl are just friend and they never had a relationship.

“Hindi, hindi [naging kami]. Very close kami, I love the guy. I respect him, I admire him. Pinapatawa niya ako nang sobra, mabait siya sa akin. Hindi naman, he’s very busy with work as well. Whatever will be, will be. No, hindi kami,” she said.

KC also said that she’s having a hard time dating in US because she now wants a serious relationship.

“Dito sa States, ang hirap mag-date. Minsan akala mo serious, ‘yun pala casual lang pala. I’m in my 30s. I’m not going to lie, I definitely take relationships more seriously now. Tapos I dream na one day ako naman ang ikakasal, kasi kinasal na ‘yung sister ko sa Sweden. My gosh, naunahan pa ako!” she said.

She also gave an update on her Hollywood movie she filmed with Filipino-American actor Dante Basco and director-producer Jhett Tolentino.

“Ini-edit na siya now. Baka January [ipalabas]. Nakakatawa yung pelikula, it’s about two people na nagdivorce and ayaw magbayad nung lalake. So naghahanap siya ng way na takasan yung babayaran niyang alemony. Ako yung asawa niya,” she said.

