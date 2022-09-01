^

Entertainment

'I admire him': KC Concepcion clarifies romantic rumors with Apl.de.ap

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 5:44pm
'I admire him': KC Concepcion clarifies romantic rumors with Apl.de.ap
Apl.de.ap and KC Concepcion
PSN / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion clarified the romantic issue between her and Black Eyed Peas member Apl.de.ap. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, KC said that she and Apl are just friend and they never had a relationship. 

“Hindi, hindi [naging kami]. Very close kami, I love the guy. I respect him, I admire him. Pinapatawa niya ako nang sobra, mabait siya sa akin. Hindi naman, he’s very busy with work as well. Whatever will be, will be. No, hindi kami,” she said.

KC also said that she’s having a hard time dating in US because she now wants a serious relationship. 

“Dito sa States, ang hirap mag-date. Minsan akala mo serious, ‘yun pala casual lang pala. I’m in my 30s. I’m not going to lie, I definitely take relationships more seriously now. Tapos I dream na one day ako naman ang ikakasal, kasi kinasal na ‘yung sister ko sa Sweden. My gosh, naunahan pa ako!” she said. 

She also gave an update on her Hollywood movie she filmed with Filipino-American actor Dante Basco and director-producer Jhett Tolentino.

“Ini-edit na siya now. Baka January [ipalabas]. Nakakatawa yung pelikula, it’s about two people na nagdivorce and ayaw magbayad nung lalake. So naghahanap siya ng way na takasan yung babayaran niyang alemony. Ako yung asawa niya,” she said.

RELATED: Apl.de.ap guests in KC Concepcion's cooking show, KC reveals 'real score' 
 

APL.DE.AP

KC CONCEPCION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, reunited with TV host Willie Rev...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor

'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Angello Perez, brother of actor AJ Perez, once again remembered his late sibling upon receiving the diploma for his second...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Cesar Montano has met his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's current boyfriend Macky Mathay at the recent 18th birthday of Sunshine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata meets Kaia Gerber in Disneyland

Maymay Entrata meets Kaia Gerber in Disneyland

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 hours ago
Multi-talented artist Maymay Entrata had a grand time at the "happiest place on Earth" after crossing paths with fellow model...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. is taking a new direction as it makes its way back to the cinemas in the last quarter of 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
As September begins, Jose Mari Chan reminds Pinoys: 'Christmas is the season of love'

As September begins, Jose Mari Chan reminds Pinoys: 'Christmas is the season of love'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Singer Jose Mari Chan reminded Filipinos that Christmas is “season of love.” 
Entertainment
fbtw
Matteo Guidicelli joins PSG training

Matteo Guidicelli joins PSG training

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Actor Matteo Guidicelli joined a Presidential Security Group (PSG) training program aiming to protect the president and his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gardo Versoza reacts to namesake tropical depression

Gardo Versoza reacts to namesake tropical depression

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
Veteran actor Gardo Versoza reacted on the tropical depression with the same name as him.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna indefinitely leaving showbiz to try having baby with Derek Ramsay

Ellen Adarna indefinitely leaving showbiz to try having baby with Derek Ramsay

By Kristofer Purnell | 9 hours ago
Actress Ellen Adarna has bared her plans to grow her family with husband and fellow actor Derek Ramsay, even if it means indefinitely...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachel Williams sues Netflix for defamation over 'Inventing Anna' portrayal

Rachel Williams sues Netflix for defamation over 'Inventing Anna' portrayal

By Kristofer Purnell | 10 hours ago
Netflix has found itself in the middle of another lawsuit, this time filed by former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with