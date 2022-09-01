^

Entertainment

Gardo Versoza reacts to namesake tropical depression

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 1, 2022 | 10:28am
Gardo Versoza reacts to namesake tropical depression
Gardo (left) on his guesting in Ces Drilon's FYE show
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Gardo Versoza reacted on the tropical depression with the same name as him.

In his Instagram account, Gardo posted a weather advisory, asking his followers to be safe. 

"Stay safe and dry cupcakes," Gardo wrote. 

Social media users commented on Gardo's post. 

“Ikaw na talaga, Cupcake. Bagyo ang datingan!!” theladder89_wp commented. 

“Cupcake anyare i tiktok nalang natin yarn,” @mercado.bernadette wrote. 

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon Gardo is expected to weaken into a low pressure area and be absorbed by the stronger Typhoon Henry. 

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a press briefing that "Gardo" is last located 1,040 km of east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, with maximum winds at 55/70 kph.

Meanwhile, "Henry" continues to maintain its strength as it moves over the Philippine sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin earlier, PAGASA said "Henry" was last located at 530 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

RELATED: Super typhoon Henry to absorb Gardo in the next hours — PAGASA
 

GARDO VERSOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

Herlene Budol reunites with Willie Revillame

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up Herlene Budol, popularly known as Hipon Girl, reunited with TV host Willie Rev...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor

'We are graduating together ': AJ Perez's brother Angello dedicates second college degree to late actor

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Angello Perez, brother of actor AJ Perez, once again remembered his late sibling upon receiving the diploma for his second...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Cesar Montano has met his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's current boyfriend Macky Mathay at the recent 18th birthday of Sunshine...
Entertainment
fbtw
Herlene Budol plans to use Filipino, interpreter at Miss Planet International Q&A

Herlene Budol plans to use Filipino, interpreter at Miss Planet International Q&A

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 21 hours ago
Binibining Pilipinas 2022 1st runner-up Herlene Nicole Budol will finally have her chance to represent the country in an international...
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

ABS-CBN Films takes a new direction as it returns to cinemas

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN Film Productions, Inc. is taking a new direction as it makes its way back to the cinemas in the last quarter of 2022...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Ellen Adarna indefinitely leaving showbiz to try having baby with Derek Ramsay

Ellen Adarna indefinitely leaving showbiz to try having baby with Derek Ramsay

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Actress Ellen Adarna has bared her plans to grow her family with husband and fellow actor Derek Ramsay, even if it means indefinitely...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rachel Williams sues Netflix for defamation over 'Inventing Anna' portrayal

Rachel Williams sues Netflix for defamation over 'Inventing Anna' portrayal

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Netflix has found itself in the middle of another lawsuit, this time filed by former Vanity Fair photo editor Rachel...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kontrabida with a heart': Janella Salvador slays as Valentina in new magazine cover

'Kontrabida with a heart': Janella Salvador slays as Valentina in new magazine cover

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador brought out her inner Valentina aura after gracing the latest cover of Metro magazine,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Maymay Entrata meets Kaia Gerber in Disneyland

Maymay Entrata meets Kaia Gerber in Disneyland

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Multi-talented artist Maymay Entrata had a grand time at the "happiest place on Earth" after crossing paths with fellow model...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jane de Leon shares rejections, hardships before getting biggest break

Jane de Leon shares rejections, hardships before getting biggest break

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
The line in The Beatles song All You Need Is Love that goes, “there’s nowhere you can be that isn’t where...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with