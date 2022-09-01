Gardo Versoza reacts to namesake tropical depression

Gardo (left) on his guesting in Ces Drilon's FYE show

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actor Gardo Versoza reacted on the tropical depression with the same name as him.

In his Instagram account, Gardo posted a weather advisory, asking his followers to be safe.

"Stay safe and dry cupcakes," Gardo wrote.

Social media users commented on Gardo's post.

“Ikaw na talaga, Cupcake. Bagyo ang datingan!!” theladder89_wp commented.

“Cupcake anyare i tiktok nalang natin yarn,” @mercado.bernadette wrote.

According to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), Typhoon Gardo is expected to weaken into a low pressure area and be absorbed by the stronger Typhoon Henry.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said in a press briefing that "Gardo" is last located 1,040 km of east northeast of extreme northern Luzon, with maximum winds at 55/70 kph.

Meanwhile, "Henry" continues to maintain its strength as it moves over the Philippine sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin earlier, PAGASA said "Henry" was last located at 530 km east northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

RELATED: Super typhoon Henry to absorb Gardo in the next hours — PAGASA

